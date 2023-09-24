Sofia Vergara Is Unrecognizable in New Netflix Series Trailer

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming series Griselda and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is almost unrecognizable in it as the titular Griselda Blanco, the infamous Colombian cartel leader known as the Godmother. The six-episode limited series is set to hit Netflix on January 25, 2024, and you can check out the teaser — and Vergara's incredible transformation — for yourself in the video below.

Series creator Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter that Griselda is a "cousin" of sorts to Netflix's Narcos. Vergara, along with Luis Balaguer both executive produce the series and had been developing it for years before it came to Netflix.

"It had a lot of the elements and felt like Narcos to us but we also wanted it to be Sofia's party," Newman said. "She's so good in it and it's something that she's been carrying around. To go back to your question about what appeals to me, or what the throughline is, it's that kind of passion. There's always someone in the equation — and I've been the person and I've also facilitated for the person — and here it was Sofia who was like, 'I want to do this. I don't know that I can do this but I want to try.' And I knew she could."

Who is the Real-Life Griselda?

Griselda Blanco was a Colombian drug trafficker who built one of the most profitable cartels in history, running a notorious and violent cocaine trade in New York and Miami in the 1970s and 1980s after immigrating from Colombia. She was arrested in 1985 and was the first female criminal to become a billionaire. Blanco was murdered in Colombia in 2012 at the age of 69.

What is Griselda About?

According to Netflix, "Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as the Godmother."

In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aiden Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito. Carolina Girarldo, Fredy Yate, Paulina Davila, Jose Zuniga, Camilo Jimenez Varon, Julieth Restrepo, Gabriel Sloyer, Diego Trujillo, and Alberto Amann guest star.

Griselda was created by Newman, Ingrid Escajeda, Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro. Miro serves as co-showrunner with Escajeda. In addition to Vergara and Balaguer, Miro, Bernard, and Narcos showrunners Newman and Baize executive produce with Philipp A. Barnett, Alfredo Septien, Turi Meyer, Gina Lucita Monreal, Brenna Kouf, and Cassie Pappa co-executive producing.

Griselda debuts on Netflix January 25, 2024.

What did you think about the Griselda trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.