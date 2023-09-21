Suits Takes Hit on Netflix, Ahsoka Debuts Near at the Top of the Charts

Suits is the show of the summer, and it's not really even very close. Despite ending its nine-season run on USA four years ago, Suits has been an absolute sensation in the world of streaming since it was added to Netflix earlier in the year. For seven straight weeks, Suits was viewed for more than three billion minutes a week, counting the viewership from both Netflix and Peacock. It's one of the most impressive runs by any show since Nielsen began counting streaming minutes.

Nielsen's latest streaming numbers come from the week of August 21st through August 27th, which represents the first week in nearly two months Suits didn't top three billion minutes. That streak may have come to an end, but Suits was still far and away the biggest show in streaming that week, racking up 2.66 billion minutes, The next-closest title, Netflix, Who Is Erin Carter?, earned just over a billion minutes.

That same week was also when Star Wars: Ahsoka debuted on Disney+, and it instantly appeared on Nielsen's top streaming programs. With its first two episodes going live at the same time, Ahsoka was viewed for 829 million minutes in its opening frame. That number could grow from week-to-week with the addition of more episodes.

Suits Revival Series

With as big as Suits has been over the summer, and as hyper-focused as Hollywood as been on reboots in recent years, it wouldn't be very surprising to hear of a potential Suits reboot or revival. Unfortunately for those hoping to see more Suits in the future, there's nothing in the works. At least, not yet.

"Let me say right off that there is no Suits reboot or anything in the works," series creator Aaron Korsh said on social media during a recent Q&A. "{The Writers' Guild of America] strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we could have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing..."

Series executive producer Gene Klein spoke to TVLine about the surprising Suits success, and he admitted that he's expecting to be contacted about a reboot at some point, though he's not sure if anything will actually come out of that.

"I've mentioned to Aaron that — in this era of reboots and reunions and all that other stuff — that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."