Bert Kreischer's The Machine Lands on Netflix, Immediately Conquers Movie Charts
The Machine didn't make waves in theaters, but it's been a quick hit for Netflix.
The Machine, which stars comedian Bert Kreischer and tells the infamous story of his most popular standup routine, didn't make a lot of noise when it was released in theaters earlier this year. The film made just over $10 million at the box office back in the spring, but it is quickly finding a new audience in the world of streaming. On Saturday, Netflix added The Machine to its lineup without much publicity ahead of its debut. It wasn't even included on Netflix's September newsletter, so it's safe to say subscribers had no idea it was coming.
Well, it hasn't taken long for people to figure out that The Machine just made its streaming debut. Just one day after being released, The Machine has already risen to the number one overall spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
The Machine leads the way on Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which is impressive considering its big competition. Spy Kids: Armageddon was just released as a Netflix original film on Friday, and seemed like a lock to be the service's biggest movie for quite a while. It only spent one day on the top of the Netflix Top 10 before The Machine arrived and took first place.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
