Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 25)
Love Is Blind highlights a new week of additions planned for Netflix.
Netflix is coming off of a pretty big weekend of new additions. The final season of Sex Education recently made its way to the streaming service, along with the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5, the newest installment in the Spy Kids franchise, as well as the Bert Kreischer-starring action comedy The Machine. There's a ton of new stuff that was just added to Netflix, but the coming week will be a little lighter. As October looms, there isn't a whole lot planned for Netflix for the next few days.
Starting with Monday, September 25th, Netflix has five consecutive days of new additions on the way. The only thing is that there are very few high profile titles that are a part of that upcoming lineup.
The biggest new addition for the coming week is Love Is Blind. Netflix reality shows like Love Is Blind are released in batches, and the next set of episodes from Season 5 is planned for September 29th. One day earlier, on September 28th, will mark the arrival of Castlevania: Nocturne.
You can check out the full plans for this week's Netflix additions below!
September 25th
Little Baby Bum: Music Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs – and lots of learning!
September 26th
Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.
September 27th
Encounters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It's not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.
Overhaul (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.
Street Flow 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.
September 28th
Castlevania: Nocturne -- NETFLIX SERIES
France, 1792: It begins. A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde (Castlevania) and Clive Bradley (Trapped) and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats (Castlevania).
Love is in the Air (AU) -- NETFLIX FILM
A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews.
September 29th
Choona (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.
Do Not Disturb (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.
Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.
Nowhere (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury -- NETFLIX FAMILY
When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil – and save the universe as we know it.