Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 25)

Netflix is coming off of a pretty big weekend of new additions. The final season of Sex Education recently made its way to the streaming service, along with the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5, the newest installment in the Spy Kids franchise, as well as the Bert Kreischer-starring action comedy The Machine. There's a ton of new stuff that was just added to Netflix, but the coming week will be a little lighter. As October looms, there isn't a whole lot planned for Netflix for the next few days.

Starting with Monday, September 25th, Netflix has five consecutive days of new additions on the way. The only thing is that there are very few high profile titles that are a part of that upcoming lineup.

The biggest new addition for the coming week is Love Is Blind. Netflix reality shows like Love Is Blind are released in batches, and the next set of episodes from Season 5 is planned for September 29th. One day earlier, on September 28th, will mark the arrival of Castlevania: Nocturne.

You can check out the full plans for this week's Netflix additions below!