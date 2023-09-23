Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai First Look Released

It's been no secret that Netflix has been all-in when it comes to the anime medium, and a brand new animated original will be landing on the streaming service this November in Blue Eye Samurai. Created with the help of writer Michael Green, who fans might know as the writer of Logan and Blade Runner 2049, the series will point the spotlight on a samurai in Japan's Edo period who is out for revenge. Bringing an all-star voice cast to the animated series, the upcoming show has dropped a new poster to give fans a closer look at the Blue Eye Samurai.

Anime's ever-increasing popularity has helped Netflix create quite a few anime originals as well as become the exclusive streaming service for some major anime franchises. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, Beastars, Castlevania, and many more have helped prove that the platform is looking to add to its anime library. As it stands, Blue Eye Samurai will include voice actors in George Takei, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Darren Barnet, and Brenda Song to bring its story to life this fall.

Blue Eye Samurai Poster

Blue Eye Samurai will arrive on Netflix on November 3rd, not only seeing Michael Green and Amber Noizumi writing the series, but bringing on director Jane Wu to help tell the tale. Previously known for directing the live-action Mulan movie, Wu will add her name to the roster of creators focused on following Mizu the samurai. While the release date is a few weeks away, a trailer for Blue Eye Samurai has yet to hit the internet.

Blue Eye Samurai, a stunningly realized new animated series from Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) and Amber Noizumi, is coming to Netflix November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/j9rZdZhCtc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 22, 2023

When the Netflix animated series was originally announced in 2020, here's what Blue Eye Samurai's creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi had to say, "Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai's themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. We are grateful for Netflix's passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama."

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Blue Eye Samurai? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix originals.