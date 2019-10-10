Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turners Take Down of Social Media Influencers Goes Viral

And that’s the tea! ? ? #SophieTurner shades influencer culture in this hilarious satire, and we love her for it! ?? #influencerlife



In a recent video shared to Instagram, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner went viral as she imitated social media influencers by calling them out for being irresponsible with the brands they’re pushing on their followers. Turner wasn’t calling out any influencer in particular, merely mocking the entire concept of sharing messages that are paid sponsorships, especially when those impressionable followers could be harmed by the product that is being promoted. In the months since the final episode of Game of Thrones aired, Turner has been quick to take to social media to call out those engaging in irresponsible or disrespectful discourse on a variety of topics.

“Hey, you guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today,” Turner shared in the video while using an American accent. “Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea. And basically it makes you shit your brains out and is totally really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don’t really give a fuck because I’m getting paid money for it.”

She concluded, “Influencer life.”

This is only the latest example of Turner hilariously making fun of viral social media trends, as she contributed to the “Bottle Cap Challenge,” in which people attempted to remove the cap of a bottle using a martial arts maneuver, only for her actual submission to be a video of her using her hands to open a bottle and stare into the camera to say, “Stop this. Now.”

Following the amount of negativity the actress was subjected to earlier this year when fans voiced their criticisms of the final season of Game of Thrones, Turner clearly had to grow some thick skin to suffer through the harassment. Some fans went so far as to start a petition demanding the final season get a remake, which Turner called out as being disrespectful.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” Turner shared with The New York Times earlier this year. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

There are currently multiple Game of Thrones spinoff series being developed, though Turner isn’t attached to any of them.

