The Sopranos Star Opens Up About Super Bowl Commercial Reunion

This year’s Super Bowl commercials saw several actors reprise their classic TV or film roles to pull on the nostalgia strings of viewers. The return of Dr. Evil and other has been talked about online for the last week or so, as General Motors released the commercial early, but the surprise awaiting TV fans in the new Chevrolet Silverado commercial was kept secret. To advertise the All-Electric Chevy Silverado, Chevrolet staged a , filming the entire ad like the opening credits of the iconic HBO series.

The commercial sees Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Tony Soprano’s daughter, Meadow, driving around New Jersey in a new Silverado, “Woke Up This Morning” playing over the footage. The ad, all about the “new generation,” ends with Sigler meeting up with Robert Iler, the actor who played Meadow’s brother, AJ. Not only did the longtime brother and sister reunite for the commercial, but it was directed by The Sopranos creator David Chase and filmed by series cinematographer Phil Abraham.

Following the airing of the ad during the big game, Sigler spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about reprising her Sopranos role.

“Sopranos has been this unique experience where every time we think it’s going to be the last time we’re doing something, there is always something else that comes,” Sigler explained. “When I got the call about this commercial, the whole concept made such perfect sense: it’s Chevrolet coming out with this all-new Silverado EV. It’s about a new generation, which Meadow and A.J. represent. I thought it was a brilliant idea. And then when they told me David Chase was onboard and Phil Abraham was going to be [the cinematographer], it was so special. It was a dream to do. I had chills the entire time.”

The commercial doesn’t really deal with the story of The Sopranos, or what the characters of Meadow and AJ would be doing now, but that doesn’t mean Sigler doesn’t wonder where her character would be in 2022.

“I played that character for 10 years, and I always wondered what it would be like, where she is in her life,” she said. “I was able to drop right back in. Despite all of her rebellion and all of her frustration, she was her father’s daughter. And if anyone was capable of running things at some point, it was definitely Meadow.”

