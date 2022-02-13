All the Best Super Bowl 2022 Commercials in One Place

Millions of people every year tune in to watch the Super Bowl in order to see the best teams in the NFL face off in the season’s biggest game. However, there are just as many folks who are more concerned with what takes place off the field. Super Bowl commercials are in a class all their own, and watching the biggest and funniest ads every year has become something of a national pastime as big as the Super Bowl itself.

The biggest companies around the globe shell out millions and millions of dollars not just to put out big ads on game day, but to get them on the air in the first place. It’s the biggest day of commercials each and every year and several companies already got a head start on releasing their celebrity-driven spots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of Super Bowl commercials have already been released online, but there are several still to come during the game. Fortunately, we’re gathering them all together in one place. We’ll keep this article updated with the biggest and best Super Bowl commercials throughout the game.

Take a look at the ads below!

You can keep up with all of the Super Bowl action over on CBS Sports.

Verizon

The moment internet has been waiting for…



Cable Guy 🤝 5G Home Internet!



The information superhighway is going Ultra!!!!



⚡️ Ultra-fast

🎉 No annual contract

🧶 AND NO MESSY WIRES



Sign up here: https://t.co/DyTyIvU6jT #5GUltraWideband #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/cpAtHofSVi — Verizon (@Verizon) February 14, 2022

Jim Carrey reprised one of his most beloved roles for Super Bowl Sunday. Verizon featured the beloved comedian as his character from The Cable Guy, talking about the company’s new Internet services.

Chevrolet

https://youtu.be/2bZYqFsU72Y

In order to advertise the electric Chevy Silverado, Chevrolet staged a wonderful Sopranos reunion. Jamie-Lynn Sigler is seen throughout the ad driving the new Silverado through New Jersey, with the Sopranos theme song playing in the background. Once she parks (which she has finally learned to do), she reunited with Robert Iler, who played Meadow’s brother A.J. on the iconic HBO series.

Doritos

Very few companies have had a bigger Super Bowl presence over the last few years than Doritos. The company is back this year with a Flamin’ Hot ad in the jungle.

Booking.com

Always clever with its biggest ads, Booking.com has brought in The Suicide Squad and The Harder They Fall star Idris Elba to help sell its travel experiences.

Planet Fitness

https://youtu.be/SnoVFlMMdK8

The Lindsay Lohan comeback is here. Ahead of her Netflix rom-com later this year, Lohan is starring in a brand new Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.

Busch Light

https://youtu.be/FqnSby7BKao

Busch Light has always utilized the mountains and the great outdoors as part of its advertising campaigns. Now, Kenny G and his saxophone are joining the fun.

Expedia

For it’s new ad, talking all about the important “stuff” in our lives, Expedia has hired Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, just months before his Star Wars return.

Hellman’s

https://youtu.be/X_1Ordi5GjY

Hellman’s mayonnaise partnered with former NFL linebacker and current coach Jerrod Mayo to help tackle wasted food on game day (and throughout the year). The victim’s of Mayo’s justice happen to include SNL star Pete Davidson, who gets demolished in front of his own mom in this new ad.

General Motors

https://youtu.be/HoqiQtc79CQ

General Motors might have opened up a box that they’ll never be able to close again, as movie fans around the world are more excited than ever about a potential Austin Powers reunion. The motor company brought Dr. Evil and his crew back to announce a new electronic initiative.

BMW

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek take on the roles of Olympic gods Zeus and Hera, retiring from their duties on Mount Olympus and driving the electric BMW iX.

Michelob Ultra

For the second time in the last few years, a Big Lebowski comeback is taking place during the big game. This year, it’s Steve Buscemi taking the spotlight, hitting a bowling alley with the likes of Peyton Manning, Alex Morgan, Jimmy Butler, and Serena Williams.

Amazon

Amazon is advertising its Alexa devices by turning to celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, making jokes about their relationship while talking about how the devices can “read minds.”

Bud Light Seltzer Soda

What better way to sell the flavor of your new product than by enlisting the help of the Mayor of Flavortown himself? Guy Fieri lends a hand to Bud Light for the company’s latest ad.

Lay’s

https://youtu.be/0KjatG0hqwE

Lays has reunited modern comedy legends Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen for another round of laughs. After appearing in several movies together — including Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin — Rudd and Rogen bond over shared experiences and potato chips.

Nissan

https://youtu.be/Bu56KAaIcac

The folks at Nissan partnered comedy icons Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara with Marvel Studios stars Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista to present new cars in the coolest way possible.

Uber Eats

https://youtu.be/Ri-rXPw5Cnk

Uber Eats has enlisted several stars for its commercials as of late, but it’s big game ad is easily its most star-studded to-date. Jennifer Coolidge, Nicholas Braun, Trevor Noah, and Gwyneth Paltrow all get in on the action for this new commercial.

Budweiser

https://youtu.be/nPBxJ2yar-A

The Budweiser clydesdale ads have become some of the most iconic in Super Bowl commercial history. This year’s ad was directed by Eternals helmer and Nomadland Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

Squarespace

https://youtu.be/oDBxO2EzwyI

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria star Zendaya sells seashells by the seashore in this new ad for website builder Squarespace. Bonus points for the Andre 3000 narration.

AT&T

https://youtu.be/YO-bEWeRIZQ

Demi Moore used to be married to Ashton Kutcher. Mila Kunis is currently married to Ashton Kutcher. Apparently the two beloved actresses also attended the same high school, which is what brings them together for this AT&T ad.

Rakuten

https://youtu.be/YresqeUWXl0

Hannah Waddingham has become a household name thanks to her Emmy-winning turn as Rebecca on Ted Lasso. The actress is now bringing her best villain impression to the Super Bowl for Rakuten’s latest ad.

Headspace

John Legend is helping folks around the world get to sleep with his new, whisper-filled ad for Headspace.

T-Mobile

https://youtu.be/6Pr_TduMieM

https://youtu.be/nHR33K02_vo

The cellular company is bringing out all the stars for its lineup of Super Bowl commercials this year. One ad is a Scrubs reunion, featuring Zach Braff and Donald Faison. The other unites music icon Dolly Parton with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.