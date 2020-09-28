South Park Characters Fill Empty Seats at Denver Broncos Game

✖

With laws and regulations regarding COVID-19 still in place around the country, most sporting events are being held without fans present. Such is the case for the NFL's Denver Broncos, who hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a game on Sunday afternoon. Many stadiums and arenas that can't host fans are putting cardboard cut-outs in seats in order to make them look full. During Sunday's game, Denver's Mile High Stadium was filled with residents from the small town of South Park, Colorado.

That's right, the stadium has been filled with characters from Comedy Central's South Park, which takes place in a fictional town outside of Denver. The four main characters — Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny — were all made into cardboard cut-outs, along with most of the other notable characters from the show.

Goin’ down to Denver, gonna leave my woes behind pic.twitter.com/LrMDvrgvNY — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020

The roster of characters present at the game includes some of the major recurring names, like Butters, Mr. Garrison, and Randy Marsh, as well as a few deep cuts that only fans of the series will recognize. ManBearPig, Chef, Satan, Terrance, and Phillip even make appearances in the stands.

The official South Park Twitter account shared a thread of photos from the characters at the Broncos game, all while reworking the lyrics of the show's theme song to fit the trip to the stadium.

Come on down to Denver and meet some friends of mine pic.twitter.com/YOGCraqGyM — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020

South Park has remained on hiatus since December of last year, but is finally making its return to TV with a super-sized pandemic special. The hour-long episode is going to air on Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 30th, and it will be available to stream on HBO Max the following day. This will be a standalone special, however, and doesn't mean that the new season of the series is on its way.

"Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman," reads Comedy Central's description of the episode.

What do you think of South Park's journey to the Broncos game? Are you looking forward to seeing the pandemic special this week? Let us know in the comments!