Marvel Just Set Up 11 New X-Men, Villains, & Super-Soldiers in 10 Seconds

No one can fault X-Men ’97 for its ambition. The latest episode dove deep into X-Men lore, as Wolverine sought adamantium from the Weapon X Project. We got the real Wolverine back, but admittedly not in the story everyone expected; we’d all assumed this would draw on the comics, where Logan learned he was “Weapon Ten” in a much bigger project. While there were allusions to this, X-Men ’97 dodged the full reveal.

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Except for one scene, which ran for less than ten seconds. Here, the reassembled Team X skimmed through a series of DVDs on previous test subjects. Attentive viewers will have spotted Wolverine himself, Silver Fox, Garrison Kane, Sabretooth, and even Agent Zero (Maverick’s old codename). Another, Weapon XVIII, turned out to be an experiment with the aliens known as the Brood. But the others were so much more exciting, tying in to 11 different X-Men and Marvel characters in just a single scene.

Every Mutant, Super-Soldier, & Villain Set Up in This One Scene

This one brief scene sets up a staggering 11 characters (including one I’ve yet to be able to identify):

Ajax – a prominent Deadpool villain associated with Weapon X in the comics, he’s impervious to pain. The character appeared in Deadpool, played by Ed Skrein.

– a prominent Deadpool villain associated with Weapon X in the comics, he’s impervious to pain. The character appeared in Deadpool, played by Ed Skrein. Ant – this may be associated with Ant-Man and Pym Particles, but it’s unclear.

– this may be associated with Ant-Man and Pym Particles, but it’s unclear. Aurora – a member of Alpha Flight, Aurora is a powerful light manipulator whose powers work in concert with her brother, Northstar. In the comics, Aurora suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, and Weapon X persuaded her to join with the promise of helping her.

– a member of Alpha Flight, Aurora is a powerful light manipulator whose powers work in concert with her brother, Northstar. In the comics, Aurora suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, and Weapon X persuaded her to join with the promise of helping her. Fantomex – originally Weapon XIII, Fantomex was created with three brains and a ship as an expansion of his nervous system. Fantomex is a pretty major character associated with the Grant Morrison New X-Men era, and we know X-Men ’97 will soon feature costumes from that run.

– originally Weapon XIII, Fantomex was created with three brains and a ship as an expansion of his nervous system. Fantomex is a pretty major character associated with the Grant Morrison New X-Men era, and we know X-Men ’97 will soon feature costumes from that run. Kimura – X-23’s handler in the comics, Kimura is a brutal and vindictive woman whose skin can even resist adamantium. She can turn intangible, and enjoys using this to cause pain by phasing inside someone.

– X-23’s handler in the comics, Kimura is a brutal and vindictive woman whose skin can even resist adamantium. She can turn intangible, and enjoys using this to cause pain by phasing inside someone. Mastodon – in the comics, Mastodon worked alongside Wolverine’s Team X group in the 1960s. Another deep cut, he’s only appeared in three comics – and in one, he died of old age.

– in the comics, Mastodon worked alongside Wolverine’s Team X group in the 1960s. Another deep cut, he’s only appeared in three comics – and in one, he died of old age. Psi-Borg – a powerful psychic who excels at possessing people, Psi-Borg bargained with the Weapon X Project, developing their memory-altering tech in return for anti-aging experiments.

– a powerful psychic who excels at possessing people, Psi-Borg bargained with the Weapon X Project, developing their memory-altering tech in return for anti-aging experiments. Winter Solder – yes, that’s right, X-Men ’97 made the Winter Soldier part of this universe. It seems Weapon X worked alongside Hydra, conducting experiments to turn Bucky Barnes into a super-soldier assassin. This may well be major setup; in the comics, the Winter Soldier killed one of Wolverine’s lovers.

– yes, that’s right, X-Men ’97 made the Winter Soldier part of this universe. It seems Weapon X worked alongside Hydra, conducting experiments to turn Bucky Barnes into a super-soldier assassin. This may well be major setup; in the comics, the Winter Soldier killed one of Wolverine’s lovers. Weapon VI – a twisted super-soldier who believes he is the real Captain America, and who has been implanted with Wolverine’s healing factor. This doppelganger has only ever appeared in a single issue.

– a twisted super-soldier who believes he is the real Captain America, and who has been implanted with Wolverine’s healing factor. This doppelganger has only ever appeared in a single issue. Worm – a Savage Land mutate who uses his power to possess others.

– a Savage Land mutate who uses his power to possess others. X-23 – Wolverine’s female clone, X-23 made her debut in the X-Men Evolution animated series and quickly made her way into the comics. Dafne Keen played the character in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine.

X-23 is Easily the Most Exciting Setup

The Winter Soldier is a delightful surprise, but the most exciting reference here is undoubtedly X-23. In the comics, X-23 was created by an offshoot of the Weapon X Project, raised to be the ultimate assassin who responds to a “trigger scent.” She’s effectively Wolverine’s daughter, and he took her on board in this role; in fact, she even became the next Wolverine after Logan’s death, and still shares the codename with him now he’s been resurrected again.

Impressively, X-Men ’97 doesn’t just mention X-23; it also drops a nod to Kimura, her handler and nemesis, making it all a little more concrete. We appear to be setting up a Generation X X-Men spinoff team, starring younger mutants who are being trained at Xavier’s School, and X-23 (also known as Laura Kinney) served as a member of one such team. That said, I do suspect there’s already too much going on in X-Men ’97 Season 2, so this is probably something Marvel intend to explore in a later season – turning this Wolverine-centered story into setup for something much bigger.

“Ant” is the character I’m most curious about, because I’ve currently been unable to figure out who this is a reference to. Given Weapon XVIII turned out to be the Brood, I wouldn’t be surprised if this proves to be an important addition – a new name on the list that’s been added to become something so much more important. That said, it’s disappointing to see the story end with the discs destroyed, because many of these teased mysteries will so easily be forgotten.

The first five episodes of X-Men ’97 are streaming now on Disney+, and new episodes will be released weekly. Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!