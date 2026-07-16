God of War TV Series Could Be Delayed An Entire Year After Set Injury Involving Star Ryan Hurst

The upcoming God of War series may be in for an unfortunate delay after a reported injury on set. Prime Video’s God of War show, based on the video game of the same name, is currently in production. Ryan Hurst, who is set to star in the series as Kratos, has reportedly had an injury on set that may set production back significantly in schedule.

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Per TMZ, the star suffered a tear to his bicep while performing a stunt. Although details are largely unknown, the injury will reportedly require surgery, which means a pause in production—the length of which is currently not clear. At present, TMZ indicates, production was aiming for a mid-August return, but the injury will require a longer recovery period.

This is a developing story.