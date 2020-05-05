Space Force Trailer Has the Internet Excited for Steve Carell's Netflix Series
The real-life Space Force may not be up and running just yet, but Netflix is ready to release its satirical series about the new branch of the US military. Space Force is the highly-anticipated reunion of The Office creator Greg Daniels, and its award-winning star Steve Carell, which pokes fun at the government's new military plan. On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for Space Force online, and it has TV fans everywhere excited to see what Daniels and Carell have in store for their next venture.
Space Force stars Carell as four star General Mark Naird, who has served in the Air Force for his entire career. When he thinks he's getting a promotion to take charge of the service, he is surprised to learn that he's being handed the keys to the newly-announced Space Force, and tasked with turning it into a functioning branch of the military.
John Malkovich also stars in Space Force, alongside Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels serves as the showrunner with Howard Klein serving as executive producer. Not only does this mark an Office reunion between Daniels and Carell, but it also sees the acclaimed TV producer alongside Schwartz once again, after having worked with him on Parks and Recreation.
People online are already loving the new Space Force trailer. Take a look:
YES!
YES GOD ! YES GOD PLEASE YES !— Junior (@desiovation) May 5, 2020
SpaceForce le 29 mai sur Netflixpic.twitter.com/hhw4dZosgr
Dr. Strangelove Vibes
Getting a real Dr. Strangelove vibe from this. Love it. Thank you, Netflix, Greg Daniels, Steve Carell, and all of your famous friends. In summer with no blockbuster movies, #SpaceForce is an event worth looking forward to. https://t.co/lR4ONdbsPq— Kelly Konda (@WeMinoredInFilm) May 5, 2020
So Excited
YOU GUYS. I've been waiting for this ever since it was announced and I am SO excited. I'm a big Greg Daniels fan, and perhaps an even bigger @SteveCarell fan. #SpaceForce #Netflix https://t.co/0RYDBdsPlH— Wesley Williams (@wesleyswilliams) May 5, 2020
Sprinkles on the Cake
Listen, I was already sold on #SpaceForce from the second @netflix announced it. The @bader_diedrich cameo in the trailer is just sprinkes on the cake. pic.twitter.com/zLa0xGbhEM— Kevin Lively (@Livelyland) May 5, 2020
Looks Fantastic
The first trailer for @NXOnNetflix's #SpaceForce is live, and it looks fantastic. Steve Carell and a killer, all-star cast around him. It looks huge, silly and like it could be a great distraction once it drops on May 29. Can't wait for this. https://t.co/lf2a1FFNxO pic.twitter.com/tW3RF2QLBq— Trent Moore (@trentlmoore) May 5, 2020
Can't Go Wrong
Okay this looks like a lot of fun. What a cast! And you can’t go wrong with Greg Daniels behind-the-scenes! 🚀 🌙 💫 🌎 🇺🇸 Special Patreon episode perhaps after we binge it? CC: @thomcrowe @ACaruso929 #SpaceForce https://t.co/JnOwPV0wrD— Tis The Podcast (@tisthepod) May 5, 2020
Can't Wait
I can't wait for this 🤣 #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/puT5qtWdsW— Jacob Elliot C (@JacobElliotC) May 4, 2020
So Here For It
WE GOT GREG DANIELS MAKING A SHOW STARRING STEVE CARELL AND ITS MAKIN FUN OF THE SPACE FORCE. holy shit i’m so here for it pic.twitter.com/lOQWqF0rh8— mars (@_changeofhearts) May 4, 2020
Amazing
#trump is going to crucify this...and I am here for it! It’s going to be amazing! #spaceforce https://t.co/AavTQd8McT— Chris (@ChrisLB168) May 5, 2020
That Cast
That cast damn #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/OX6W1JgEIV— Chase (@ChaseStein_) May 5, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.