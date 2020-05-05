Space Force Trailer Has the Internet Excited for Steve Carell's Netflix Series

The real-life Space Force may not be up and running just yet, but Netflix is ready to release its satirical series about the new branch of the US military. Space Force is the highly-anticipated reunion of The Office creator Greg Daniels, and its award-winning star Steve Carell, which pokes fun at the government's new military plan. On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for Space Force online, and it has TV fans everywhere excited to see what Daniels and Carell have in store for their next venture.

Space Force stars Carell as four star General Mark Naird, who has served in the Air Force for his entire career. When he thinks he's getting a promotion to take charge of the service, he is surprised to learn that he's being handed the keys to the newly-announced Space Force, and tasked with turning it into a functioning branch of the military.

John Malkovich also stars in Space Force, alongside Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels serves as the showrunner with Howard Klein serving as executive producer. Not only does this mark an Office reunion between Daniels and Carell, but it also sees the acclaimed TV producer alongside Schwartz once again, after having worked with him on Parks and Recreation.

People online are already loving the new Space Force trailer. Take a look: