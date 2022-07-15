Spider-Man Star Andrew Garfield Lines Up Next Major Role

Andrew Garfield is having a pretty amazing year. After Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December, Marvel fans showed a lot of appreciation for Garfield's performance as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and started calling for another Amazing Spider-Man movie. Earlier this year, the actor received his second Academy Award nomination for playing Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM! and this week he received his first Emmy nomination for playing Detective Jeb Pyre in the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. Luckily for the actor's fans, he's not slowing down any time soon. Variety reported earlier today that Garfield is in talks to star in another limited series, Hot Air.

Hot Air is being helmed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train) and will tell the story of billionaire business mogul Richard Branson who Garfield could be playing. The six-part series was written by Jon Croker (Paddington 2) and is based on the book Dirty Tricks: British Airways' Secret War Against Virgin Atlantic by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory. "The story follows Branson through the unbelievable rise of his company, Virgin Airways, and the campaign by British Airways to bring it down," Variety writes.

As for Garfield's Marvel future, there are currently no plans for him to play Spider-Man again, but the actor recently reaffirmed his love of the character when talking to Entertainment Tonight.

"It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life," he explained. "So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."

Garfield added, "I'm very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was."

Stay tuned for more details about Hot Air and Garfield's potential casting. The Amazing Spider-Man is currently available to stream on Netflix.