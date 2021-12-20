Movies

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Trends As Marvel Fans Campaign For it

Marvel fans want to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 happen – for pretty obvious reasons after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Okay… Obviously, we have to talk Spider-Man: No Way Home SPOILERS from here on out. You’ve been warned!) The big rumors about No Way Home turned out to be truer than true, as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showed to reprise their respective roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from past eras of the film. 

Well, Andrew Garfield stole many scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home with his tragicomic (and meta) performance as “Peter 3.” After getting a reminder of everything that Andrew Garfield can be as Spider-Man, Marvel fans now want Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 actually happen! 

See for yourself below: 

Do It For The Love of Spider-Man

As you can clearly see, bringing back Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man IS an act of love for the Spider-Man franchise. Because no one loves that character as much as Garfield. 

Bigger Than A Movie

This movement is bigger than getting some kind of movie sequel released. It’s a fan movement to help heal Andrew Garfield. 

He Deserves This

Andrew Garfield got the raw end of the deal when Marvel and Sony finally united to do Spider-Man movies right. He deserves this redemption. 

Do It For NYC

Having personally lived through this era, I can attest: Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man made the streets of NYC better IRL. Let’s do it again! 

Yes, Our Spider-Lord

Yassss King. ‘Nuff said. 

Let’s Make It Happen!

If you’re a fan of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, you can do more than just sit on the sidelines right now. Pick up your phone and get to retweeting! 

Streets Is Talking

Are streets really talking about this? Who cares! whatever leads to Amazing Spider-Man 3

The Rally Cry – “MakeTASM3”

The hashtag #MakeTASM3 is the official chosen rally cry for fans who want Andrew Garfield back! 

