The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Trends As Marvel Fans Campaign For it

Marvel fans want to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 happen – for pretty obvious reasons after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Okay… Obviously, we have to talk Spider-Man: No Way Home SPOILERS from here on out. You’ve been warned!) The big rumors about No Way Home turned out to be truer than true, as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showed to reprise their respective roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from past eras of the film.

Well, Andrew Garfield stole many scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home with his tragicomic (and meta) performance as “Peter 3.” After getting a reminder of everything that Andrew Garfield can be as Spider-Man, Marvel fans now want Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 actually happen!

See for yourself below:

Do It For The Love of Spider-Man

As you can clearly see, bringing back Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man IS an act of love for the Spider-Man franchise. Because no one loves that character as much as Garfield.

Bigger Than A Movie

Bruh it's all about this guy, not the film. He deserves a better script and a third movie #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/2sxY7xqzGw — Namitee19 (@namitee19) December 20, 2021

This movement is bigger than getting some kind of movie sequel released. It’s a fan movement to help heal Andrew Garfield.

He Deserves This

I love you Andrew Garfield, You deserve to finish your trilogy #MakeTASM3 #TheAmazingSpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/tXtZpJa2Lk — kayrahdz (@kayrahdz) December 20, 2021

Now I’m seeing a lot of make TASM 3 tweets, and even though TASM 2 wasn’t all that amazing, I still want Andrew to receive a closure for his films cause he absolutely fucking deserves it. Make it happen Sony and Marvel. #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/IhBZV1QIPE — Sentinel 🍻 (@Sentinel_OpsYT) December 19, 2021

Andrew Garfield got the raw end of the deal when Marvel and Sony finally united to do Spider-Man movies right. He deserves this redemption.

Do It For NYC

Just a reminder that Andrew Garfield literally took breaks while recording TASM2 to play basketball with kids in NYC🕷



Let him fight an alien 👀#MakeTASM3 #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/AjjCMZT1Qr — PMB Unboxings (@pmbunboxings) December 20, 2021

Having personally lived through this era, I can attest: Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man made the streets of NYC better IRL. Let’s do it again!

Yes, Our Spider-Lord

Yassss King. ‘Nuff said.

Let’s Make It Happen!

#MakeTASM3 is trending with 40k tweets. Make it happen Sony. The fans want it pic.twitter.com/y6Q4RZYsy1 — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) December 20, 2021

If you’re a fan of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, you can do more than just sit on the sidelines right now. Pick up your phone and get to retweeting!

Streets Is Talking

The streets are saying that Andrew Garfield is coming back ♥️😭#MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/jcIuXLLcRz — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) December 20, 2021

Are streets really talking about this? Who cares! whatever leads to Amazing Spider-Man 3!

The Rally Cry – “MakeTASM3”

Spider-Man fans are now planning an online campaign to try and get Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with #AndrewGarfield! They'll be using the hashtag #MakeTASM3. pic.twitter.com/QMPRpEsaZ5 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 20, 2021

The hashtag #MakeTASM3 is the official chosen rally cry for fans who want Andrew Garfield back!