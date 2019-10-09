Save 20% on the Greatest SpongeBob SquarePants Mug Ever Made

A MuscleBob BuffPants mug filled to the brim with sweet, delicious coffee will give you the energy you need to get through your day. Much like SpongeBob’s inflatable arms, that vigor will deflate after a short time, so you’ll have to keep this baby filled at all times.

The SpongeBob SquarePants mug based on the Season 1 episode MuscleBob BuffPants is available to order here at Hot Topic for only $15.92 while the 20% off sale lasts. Not surprisingly, it’s hand wash only – but if you can’t be bothered with that bit of manual labor you’ll never see any gains.

In other SponeBob news, a live-action SpongeBob movie — The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge — is set to hit theaters May 22, 2020. According Paramount Animation boss Mireilla Soira, the film is set to serve as an origin for SpongeBob as fans see how he first arrives in Bikini Bottom.

“For the first time ever, we’re going to get to the origin of how little SpongeBob met the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang at summer camp,” Soria said. “The film’s opening will take place at Camp Coral when all of our favorite characters meet for the first time.”

Many of the show’s original voice actors are expected to reprise their roles in the film, including Kenny, Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Jill Talley (Karen Plankton), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Mary Jo Catleet (Mrs. Puff), and Lori Alan (Pearl Krabs). Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, and Snoop Dogg are also set to appear in the movie.

SpongeBob Squarepants is currently airing its 12th season and has been renewed for at least one more season, presumably set to debut next year.

