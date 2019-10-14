The SpongeBob SquarePants Nike Kyrie Shoe Collection is Coming Back

Nickelodeon, Nike, and Kyrie Irving’s SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary capsule collection launched back in August and sold out lightning fast. That’s not surprising when you look at the colorful sneaker designs they created based on SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Krabs (they’re pretty much perfect). If you missed your opportunity the first time around, your second chance is happening tomorrow October 15th. Here’s what you need to know…

Starting tomorrow, October 15th, at precisely 10:00 am EST (7am PST) you will be able to order the SpongeBob SquarePants Kyrie 5 shoe collection via the links below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a backup, note that the sneakers also launched here at Foot Locker back in August and they may return tomorrow. When they sell out again, your best bet is to get them here on eBay. From Nike:

“In 1999, the world fell in love with an incurably optimistic sponge. 20 years, over 200 episodes and countless memes later, SpongeBob SquarePants continues to inspire joy, connecting with generations of super-fans, like Kyrie Irving. In collaboration with Nickelodeon, the Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collection celebrates Kyrie’s love for one of television’s most memorable shows and cultural phenomenon bringing Bikini Bottom to the basketball court…and beyond!”

“What makes our collaboration with Kyrie and Nike so special is that we are celebrating SpongeBob’s 20th Anniversary with one of SpongeBob’s biggest genuine fans,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Collaborations, VNCP. “Everything from the characters Kyrie chose and how they were designed into the line was done from a true fan’s perspective, and it shows. The sneakers, clothes and accessories became extensions of SpongeBob’s world, and we know fans everywhere will love this collection, just as much as we loved creating it with Kyrie.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.