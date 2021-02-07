SpongeBob SquarePants Makes SpongeBob and Patrick’s Sandcastles in Live-Action

✖

Nickelodeon put out a brand new SpongeBob SquarePants video with Spongebob and Patrick in a real-life style. Both characters are building sandcastles in “Sand Castles in the Sand.” Taking parts from that episode and using household objects as the two sea creatures is a lot of fun. Funny enough, the official SpongeBob account has been making a lot of use of puppets lately and the results are very silly. (You’ve never seen weird Patrick as a hamburger, and after watching the clip, you’ll probably never forget it.) This is yet another moment that proves how effective the approach of these IRL episodes are on YouTube. As an added bonus, these sorts of videos are available for free, which means they reach a wide audience that might not have a streaming service or cable subscription that allows them to catch SpongeBob regularly.

SpongeBob’s official account describes the video output from the channel, “you’ll find all the SpongeBob SquarePants classics you know and love, plus BRAND NEW content featuring the whole Bikini Bottom gang - including Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and everyone’s favorite grumpy neighbor, Squidward Q. Tentacles! But wait… there’s more! Tune in every week for series like SpongeBob IRL, 5 Minute Episodes, and exclusive looks at new episodes! So there’s only one question left: “Ahhhhrrrrrr ya ready, kids?”

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was supposed to hit theaters last year. Tim Hill, the director, had to pump the breaks because of the coronavirus pandemic. He told Loper that the challenges of a release came from multiple angles. Nickelodeon is far from the only place feeling the squeeze. Check out what he had to say about it down below:

"It's terrible. I was hoping for a big fanfare and a great premiere and seeing all the people I worked with, and doing a cast and crew screening, being able to at least thank people, which never happened," Hill recalled. "It was just what we're doing now, like, 'Bye. Movie's over.' It didn't feel natural, for sure."

ViacomCBS had a statement prepared when the movie got pushed back.

“We are thrilled to have The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS’ biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS and president and CEO of ViacomCBS Digital said earlier in the year. “This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible.”

