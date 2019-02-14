‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spinoffs in the Works From Nickelodeon

Who’s ready to return to Bikini Bottom? While SpongeBob SquarePants remains Nickelodeon‘s staple animated series, the kid skewing network is aiming to dive even further under the sea with a set of spinoffs from the wildly popular program.

According to Variety, newly-named Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins is making some bold moves to get kids to watch traditional TV over various streaming services and platforms. One of the key cogs in that plan is making even more SpongeBob content.

“That’s our Marvel Universe,” Robbins told Variety. “You have this amazing show that’s run for almost twenty years.”

As we all know, the Marvel Universe makes a ton of money, as does SpongeBob SquarePants. Robbins went on to say that the main SpongeBob series would indeed stay on the air, which is sure to bring a sigh of relief from fans. However, he also thinks that some of the characters from the animated series could use a little more time in the spotlight.

Robbins hops these spinoffs will “tell an original story about SpongeBob and Patrick, or maybe tell a Sandy Cheeks stand-alone story, or can Plankton have his own? I think the fans are clamoring for it.”

In addition to more SpongeBob programs, Nickelodeon is working on a number of exciting projects, like a Kenan Thompson produced All That reboot, a LEGO City TV series, a new version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader with John Cena set to host, and a new Paddington show.

Streaming services have made big changes to the industry as a whole, so Robbins knows that Nickelodeon’s strategy will have to drastically change as well.

“The cable model was a rinse-and-repeat model. Today we live in a binge-viewing world. Give me a fresh show. Give me another fresh show. I want to watch it, eat it up and go on to the next show,” Robbins said. “What used to be OK was having one or two hits, then making a zillion episodes of them, and then repeating them. That was enough to satisfy the kid audience because they didn’t have choice. I think today we need to make a volume of quality franchises, but not necessarily feed a million episodes of those shows. We need to keep a constant number of new shows coming, and not necessarily make one show with 80 episodes.”

