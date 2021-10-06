Netflix’s Squid Game Subtitles Causing Translation Controversy

Squid Game has become one of the biggest series on Netflix today, with the series following a band of citizens that are up to their eyeballs in debt and offered the opportunity to win enough money to pay off said debt by playing childrens’ games with deadly twists. While the popularity of the series has grown to such a scale that ISPs in South Korea had difficulty in keeping up with demand, it seems that some fans are debating whether the English subtitles for the series are able to convey the messages of the show by the streaming service.

As one fan on Twitter noted, who happened to be fluent in Korean, the English subtitles by Netflix were apparently unable to convey the meaning behind some of the dialogue and the characters that are delivering the lines:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The dialogue was so well written and zero of it was preserved [in the subtitles]. Almost everything the character says is being botched translation-wise… the writers, all they want you to know about her is that (she considers herself smart without studying). It seems so small, but it’s the entire character’s purpose of being in the show.”

Twitter User YM Mayer shared her thoughts on the current subtitles of Squid Game, noting that the popular Netflix series is apparently having trouble in translating the original Korean dialogue for the deadly series that places participants in the show into deadly scenarios to win mountains of cash:

not to sound snobby but i’m fluent in korean and i watched squid game with english subtitles and if you don’t understand korean you didn’t really watch the same show. translation was so bad. the dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved — Youngmi MAYER 💜 (@ymmayer) September 30, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Netflix’s latest juggernaut of a series, the streaming service has shared an official description for the series:

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

A second season for Squid Game has yet to be confirmed by Netflix at this point, though with the series topping the charts when it comes to the streaming service’s roster, we’d bet it will be a sure-fire bet that these deadly games will be making a comeback at some point in the future.

What do you think of this subtitle controversy for Squid Game? Do you think we’ll get confirmation of a season two sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Squid Game.

Via BBC News