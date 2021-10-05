Netflix’s Squid Game Gets Even Darker with This Anime Crossover

If you have not heard of Squid Game at this point, you will not be able to avoid it for much longer. The Netflix series has become a global phenomenon at this point, and Netflix even admits the show’s popularity is a shock. These days, the original is slated to become the biggest at Netflix to date, and one otaku felt it was only right to give the show a proper anime crossover.

Over on Twitter, the user Izukuuu gave fans whiplash when they did their own take on Squid Game. It was there the fan put an overlay on the hit Korean drama. But in this swap, the main cast was overlaid with the leads of Akame ga Kill.

Oh yeah, one of anime’ssurprisingly brutal series stepped in for this crossover. Everyone from Tatsumi to Akame appears in this crossover as they fight for survival. And honestly, Tatsumi is working against all the odds here. In Akame ga Kill, the fighter finds himself swept into a secretive assassin’s guild known as the Night Raid. It is there Tatsumi learns about his country’s unspoken corruption, and he must join the Night Raid in launching a revolution.

Obviously, both series have plenty of deaths in them, and Squid Game is brutal in its take on capitalistic greed. Akame ga Kill has its own social commentary as the Night Raid acts as a renegade organization against injustice. But as the shows go on, audiences discover there are few things more complicated than uprooting social injustice.

If you haven’t seen Akame ga Kill, the show can be found on Netflix along with Squid Game. The show is also streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu if you prefer to stream anime elsewhere. But when it comes to Squid Game, Netflix is the only streaming hub showing the drama.

What do you think about this gnarly anime crossover? Does Squid Game need to order an anime spin-off or…?