New Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes Released on Netflix

Here's when you can watch Squid Game: The Challenge episodes 6-9, and the episode 10 release time and date.

Green light: new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are streaming on Netflix. The controversial reality competition series dropped a new batch of episodes after last week's "Trick or Treat" cliffhanger — and the stakes are even higher in episodes 6-9. In the second batch of Squid Game: The Challenge episodes, the remaining players will face new games and tests: game 5 (Marbles), game 6 (Glass Bridge), and game 7 (Circle of Trust). Contestants who survive this next round of eliminations will compete in the Squid Game: The Challenge finale for Netflix's largest cash prize in reality television history: $4.56 million.

Below, read on to find out more about the second batch of episodes and the upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge episode 10.

What Time Does Squid Game: The Challenge Come Out?



New episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge release globally at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6 Release Date



Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6, "Goodbye," premiered Wednesday with episodes 7, 8, and 9.

How Many Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge?

The Squid Game spin-off has 10 episodes.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10: When Is Squid Game's Final Episode?

Squid Game: The Challenge's last episode, "One Lucky Day," premieres Wednesday, December 6.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6: "Goodbye"

With marbles in hand, players are forced to face off against friends and bid tearful farewells. As the money piles up, another elimination test looms.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 7: "Friend and Foe"



After drawing numbers to determine the order in which they will cross the glass bridge, the players consider their options before taking a leap of faith.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 8: "One Step Closer"



As the clock ticks, the players move quickly to get to the other side of the bridge. Back in the dormitory, evading elimination becomes a dicey mission.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 9: "Circle of Trust

A nomination from the previous game puts players at odds. Emotions run high in a guessing game centered on trust. Who will make it to the final round?

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10: "One Lucky Day"



The Squid Game: The Challenge winner is revealed in the finale.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes Guide

Episode 1: "Red Light, Green Light"

Episode 2: "The Man with the Umbrella"

Episode 3: "War"

Episode 4: "Nowhere to Hide"

Episode 5: "Trick or Treat"

Episode 6: "Goodbye"

Episode 7: "Friend or Foe"

Episode 8: "One Step Closer"

Episode 9: "Circle of Trust"

Episode 10: "One Lucky Day"

Squid Game: The Challenge episodes 1-9 are now streaming on Netflix.