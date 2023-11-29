New Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes Released on Netflix
Here's when you can watch Squid Game: The Challenge episodes 6-9, and the episode 10 release time and date.
Green light: new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are streaming on Netflix. The controversial reality competition series dropped a new batch of episodes after last week's "Trick or Treat" cliffhanger — and the stakes are even higher in episodes 6-9. In the second batch of Squid Game: The Challenge episodes, the remaining players will face new games and tests: game 5 (Marbles), game 6 (Glass Bridge), and game 7 (Circle of Trust). Contestants who survive this next round of eliminations will compete in the Squid Game: The Challenge finale for Netflix's largest cash prize in reality television history: $4.56 million.
Below, read on to find out more about the second batch of episodes and the upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge episode 10.
What Time Does Squid Game: The Challenge Come Out?
New episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge release globally at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6 Release Date
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6, "Goodbye," premiered Wednesday with episodes 7, 8, and 9.
How Many Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge?
The Squid Game spin-off has 10 episodes.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10: When Is Squid Game's Final Episode?
Squid Game: The Challenge's last episode, "One Lucky Day," premieres Wednesday, December 6.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6: "Goodbye"
With marbles in hand, players are forced to face off against friends and bid tearful farewells. As the money piles up, another elimination test looms.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 7: "Friend and Foe"
After drawing numbers to determine the order in which they will cross the glass bridge, the players consider their options before taking a leap of faith.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 8: "One Step Closer"
As the clock ticks, the players move quickly to get to the other side of the bridge. Back in the dormitory, evading elimination becomes a dicey mission.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 9: "Circle of Trust
A nomination from the previous game puts players at odds. Emotions run high in a guessing game centered on trust. Who will make it to the final round?
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10: "One Lucky Day"
The Squid Game: The Challenge winner is revealed in the finale.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes Guide
Episode 1: "Red Light, Green Light"
Episode 2: "The Man with the Umbrella"
Episode 3: "War"
Episode 4: "Nowhere to Hide"
Episode 5: "Trick or Treat"
Episode 6: "Goodbye"
Episode 7: "Friend or Foe"
Episode 8: "One Step Closer"
Episode 9: "Circle of Trust"
Episode 10: "One Lucky Day"
Squid Game: The Challenge episodes 1-9 are now streaming on Netflix.