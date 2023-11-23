Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Are Threatening Netflix Lawsuit

Some Squid Game: The Challenge are threatening to sue Netflix over the physical ordeal they suffered competing on the reality competition. Over in the UK, a British personal injuries law firm called Express Solicitors has released a press statement about their incoming claim against the Netflix show. Studio Lambert, the co-producer of Squid Game: The Challenge, is said to have already been sent letters of a claim. The contestants allege that they were injured while filming the reality competition. In their claims are thins like nerve damage and hypothermia from working conditions. Netflix has responded to the claim already.

"No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously," the streamer told Deadline. But, just because the suit has not been filed yet does not mean that it isn't coming. Some of the contestants argue that the "red light, green light" portion of the competition was too much.

"We recognise people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners," Express Solicitors CEO Daniel Slade said. "Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures."

Squid Game: The Challenge Controversies

Netflix's Squad Game: The Challenge has seen a number of contestants register complaints about the weather during their stint filming the show. In a Variety piece earlier this year, it was revealed that the massive Red Light, Green Light game featuring 400 players ended up being a bit harrowing. There were some "mild-ailments" related to the cold snap in the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, one person ran into a wall. A medic on-hand treated them. But, the contestants painted a pretty dire picture of the conditions.

"Some people couldn't move their feet because it was so cold," one eliminated player told The Sun. "You could hear someone yell 'medic' and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes."

"We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures," Netflix would say in a statement to Variety. "While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue."

What's Squid Game: The Challenge About?

"Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]'s captivating story and iconic imagery," Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of unscripted and documentary series, previously said when the series was announced. "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment."

Netflix's TUDUM describes the reality series: "with the premiere of Squid Game: The Challenge on Nov. 20, one no longer has to consider the odds of a childhood game of strategy or luck alongside their very mortality: In the reality competition version of the wildly popular Korean show, the prize is just as big (well, not $456 million, but $4.56 million will do just fine), and the scheming is just as calculated. The only thing that dies, though, are people's dreams."

