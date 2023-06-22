Jack Kirby's Estate Issues Official Statement on Disney+ Stan Lee Documentary

Jack "King" Kirby versus Stan "The Man" Lee sounds like a clash between the colorfully-clad superheroes the visionaries created in the pages of Marvel Comics. One of the most renowned figures in comic books, Kirby's longtime collaboration with co-creator Lee birthed the foundations of the modern Marvel Universe, including the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the Avengers, and the X-Men. But with the recently released Disney+ Stan Lee documentary making what the late Kirby's son called only "fleeting reference" to one of the most influential and prolific creators in comics, The Jack Kirby Estate has issued an official response about Kirby's "global contribution to the comics industry."

"The newest Stan Lee documentary is another example of regurgitating falsehoods and repeating long debunked ideas into the creation of these beloved Marvel characters. Jack and Stan were an amazing team, whose combined talents ushered in an entire universe of superheroes that have inspired generations," reads the statement published on Facebook. "The Jack Kirby Estate has and will continue to ensure that comic book and pop culture fans understand the importance of Jack in the creation of the Marvel Universe. This continuation to push a challenged narrative hurts the legacy of Stan Lee as well, and continues the disregard towards Jack in the creation of these iconic characters."

The statement continues: "It truly pains the family to once again have to fight to ensure Jack's legacy and his global contribution to the comics industry. Jack Kirby was more than an artist, he was a visionary and creative force, whose contribution to the creation of many Marvel characters goes way beyond putting pencil to paper. Stan Lee will rightfully be remembered as a champion of comic books, creative powerhouse and figurehead of one of the world's most cherished brands. It is now time for the world to discover the other creative force behind their favorite superheroes."

After Stan Lee premiered on June 16th, Kirby's son, Neal Kirby, issued a statement challenging that Lee "had a hand in creating every Marvel character," writing: "Are we to assume that it was never the other co-creator that walked into Lee's office and said, 'Stan I have a great idea for a character!' According to Lee, it was always his idea. Lee spends a fair amount of time talking about how and why he created the Fantastic Four, with only one fleeting reference to my father."

"It's not any big secret that there has always been controversy over the parts that were played in the creation and success of Marvel's characters," Kirby's statement added, referring to similar complaints regarding Lee's co-creation of Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and their related characters with the similarly-overshadowed Steve Ditko. "Stan Lee had the fortunate circumstance to have access to the corporate megaphone and media, and he used these to create his own mythos as to the creation of the Marvel character pantheon. He made himself the voice of Marvel."



The Stan Lee documentary included a segment from the "Jack Kirby's 70th Birthday" segment on Robert Knight's Earthwatch radio show in 1987, where Lee called in to praise Kirby's art and style as the co-creator of Captain America with Joe Simon. But when the otherwise friendly conversation turned to Kirby's contributions to Fantastic Four beyond the art, Kirby said, "I can tell you I wrote a few lines myself above every panel I [did]." Lee retorted that Kirby's dialogue wasn't "printed in the book," to which Kirby responded: "I wasn't allowed to write."



"Did you ever read one of the stories after it was finished? I don't think you did. I don't think you ever read one of my stories," Lee replied. "I think you were always busy drawing the next one. You never read the book when it was finished." Kirby said he penned his "own dialogue," adding: "It was the action I was interested in."



To that, Lee said, "Jack, nobody has more respect for you than I do, and you know that. But I don't think you ever felt that the dialogue was that important. I think you felt, 'Well, it doesn't matter, anybody can put the dialogue in. It's what I'm drawing that matters.' And maybe you're right. I don't agree with it, but maybe you're right." Kirby countered, "I think that the human being is very important. If one man is writing, and drawing, and doing a strip, it should come from an individual. I believe you should have the opportunity to do the entire thing yourself, your own story."



Stan Lee is now streaming on Disney+.