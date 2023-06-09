Stan Lee Documentary Trailer Released by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios revealed the trailer for their Stan Lee documentary. There will be a lot of emotional remembrances of the legendary comics creator when it hits Disney+ on June 16th. He would have turned 100 last year and Marvel announced the project to widespread applause. The joyous look back on his illustrious career is something a lot of fans have been looking forward to for a while. As it stands, we have no more Stan Lee Marvel cameos to speak of. It’s a strange bit to think about when all the other MCU traditions are kind of waning too. Still, for longtime fans of Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Hulk, and other famous characters will have a lot to digest when the documentary hits Disney+.

“Today, on what would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, we celebrate his legacy as the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more,” Marvel.com said back then. “We’ve seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios’ many cameos. Join Marvel.com all month long to celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th birthday! Share your own favorite Stan Lee memories and creations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more with #StanLee100.”

Stan Lee In His Own Words

The trailer does a pretty good job of capturing what made Stan Lee such a charismatic figure in comics fandom for all these years. His love for the characters and the fans made him a mainstay of this medium. As he aged, seeing Stan Lee in person became a huge honor for not only the people that read his work. But, also people who played these heroes on-screen.

“Hi, I’m Stan Lee. Editor of the Marvel Comics Group of Super Hero comic magazines,” the creator says during the trailer. “We didn’t have any money, it was during the depression. But, I would read everything I could get my hands on. And man, I felt as though I could go anywhere. What I tried to do was write the kind of stories I would want to read. Our Super Heroes are the kind of people that you or I would be if we had a super-power. It’s really a religious crusade, I like to think.”

He adds later in the trailer, “There are so many bad things in the the world, that if you can entertain somebody for a while it’s a good thing. If you really wanna change things and make ’em better… you’ve gotta plunge in!”

Marvel Actors Share Praise for Stan Lee

A ton of these big MCU stars turn into little kids again when they met Stan Lee in person. Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd told GQ about his encounter with the man. He still remembers the feedback that the Marvel legend gave him all those years ago.

“One of the most incredible experiences I’ve had working on the Marvel films is getting to meet Stan Lee,” Rudd told the outlet. “And one of the things that he told me was how happy he was that they were making Ant-Man as a film. He felt in the comics, it was very tough to really gauge the scale. If you’re drawing Ant-Man, you can’t really draw other things at the proper scale. So audiences were going to finally see Ant-Man in the way that he always envisioned Ant-Man.”

