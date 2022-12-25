Maggie Thrett, Star Trek Actress, Dies at 76

Star Trek actress Maggie Thrett passed away at the age of 76. She's most known as playing Ruth in the episode "Mudd's Women" in the original series. For a lot of Star Trek fans, they never forgot seeing Karen Steele, Susan Denberg and Thrett together in that entry. In that episode, the Enterprise crew was helpless against their charms. (Well, except for Spock.) Roger Carmel's dastardly Harry Mudd has been giving the three women a drug called Venus to get them to do his bidding. The actress was born Diane Pine in 1946. She had some other appearances on hit TV of that era. Wild, Wild West, McCloud, and I Dream of Jeannie especially. Thrett also found success in the 1968 comedy Three In the Attic alongside Christopher Jones, Judy Pace and Yvette Mimieux. Her nephew Chris Pine posted about the actress on Facebook after her passing. It's a lovely remembrance that you can read down below!

Pine began, 'My Aunt Diane passed away tonight. With a few days off from work, I was hoping to see her at the hospital this week, but unfortunately she was not able to hold on anymore. She was an enigmatic character in my life. One who, on Christmas, would storm into the house, normally hours late, lugging a garbage bag filled with these strange gifts for everyone, that she insisted had to be opened immediately. Thrusting boxes and bags in your face whether you were paying attention or not and then qualifying and explaining why she was giving you a bottle of cologne shaped like a baseball glove.

"My impression of her was that she was smart, shrewd, kind of strong willed, but also lived a very private life that at times she was embarrassed to share," he continued. "Maybe she opened up about these things with her brothers, my aunt, or my mom, but I never really knew all the details. She was funny, in a dark sort of way, enjoying fibs she would tell us when we were kids about her life in the movies to shock us. I'm still traumatized by her and my mom telling me she was a machine gun, murdering bank robber in Scarface."

"Her most famous role was as one of Mudd's Women on the original Star Trek series. A film she was in was also referenced in a Quentin Tarantino movie. I told her about that as well, and once again, she was not impressed," her nephew typed. "Being unimpressed was her default mode. She left Hollywood, and originally I was told it was because she 'didn't make it' but later, I learned that she had become disenchanted by the industry and how it treated women. She kept a lot of that to herself, only opening up about her own experiences when she was much older and finally able to enjoy some of the perks that came with being on Star Trek."

"I got to talk to her a few times after my mom died in October, and she felt bad that her own physical limitations made it hard for her to come out and say goodbye. But I enjoyed getting to know her again, and I think she liked having someone to complain to. She always asked how Declan was doing," Pine added. "And I'm certain she cared for all the children in her life. From her own nieces and nephews, to their children a generation later. She had her demons and her regrets, but I hope she was able to enjoy the bright spots in life, and was able to appreciate what she had. I hope she is resting peacefully. I hope she knew that she was loved."

Our thoughts and prayer are with Maggie Thrett's family at this time.