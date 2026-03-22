Star Trek Star Reveals He Hated Every Second of One of Enterprise’s Greatest Episodes

Star Trek: Enterprise had a few standout episodes, but one star reveals that he hated every second of what might be the best of the best for the series. Star Trek: Enterprise aired for four seasons, from 2001 to 2005, but it never stuck with fans as much as earlier series, especially following in the footsteps of the brilliant Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. That said, the Scott Bakula-led series had several high moments along its run, including a two-episode run toward the end of its final fourth season that many consider the greatest episodes of the show’s history. However, one actor hated every second of the episodes.

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During a panel during the Star Trek cruise, Connor Trinneer, who played Commander Trip Tucker, said he hated the two-part “In a Mirror, Darkly” episodes, and he said he still hates them. “I don’t really know what to do. I know we’re supposed to play our characters different,” Trinneer said. “[Director] Jim Conway says to me, ‘I need more. We’re playing higher stakes here.’ And I was like, ‘You mean like a pirate?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah. Yeah, do it like a pirate.’ So, action! [Pirate “arr” noises] Cut! Print! Wait a minute! Jim, I was totally joking! I’d love to go again. He’s like, ‘Nope, that’s it.’ Three weeks later, I finished those two episodes, and I hated every second. I’ve actually never seen them.”

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“In a Mirror, Darkly” Remains Star Trek: Enterprise’s Best Episodes

Image Courtesy of Paramount

It seems shocking that Connor Trinneer would hate an episode as beloved as “In a Mirror, Darkly,” but when looking at his wording, it is clear his dislike had nothing to do with the episode’s quality. It was simply his behind-the-scenes frustration that boiled over. As Trinneer said, he has never actually seen either of the episodes, which means he has missed out on what might be the best episodes of the entire series. This, of course, makes his comments that “I hated them. I still hate them” seem a little more like bad memories than a critique of the shows.

Trinneer was on the cruise doing the panel alongside Enterprise co-stars John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, and Anthony Montgomery. Interestingly, Anthony Montgomery (who played Ensign Travis Mayweather) also said he has never seen those two episodes either. This also isn’t the first time that Trinneer has been critical of “In a Mirror, Darkly.” He previously said that they were “pandering,” which comes clearly from the script since he admitted he never watched the finished product. John Billingsley, who played Doctor Phlox, also previously said he disliked them, calling them “all effect and no point” and “a little too meta.”

However, the opinions on the episodes are wildly different when talking to the cast’s lead star. Scott Bakula said that “In a Mirror, Darkly” is his favorite of the entire Star Trek: Enterprise run. Actress Linda Park, who also had a big role in the two episodes, also said they were her favorite episodes as well. As for critics, the episodes remain among the highest-rated in the show’s history, with reviews praising how much fun the story was and an over-the-top adventure story that remains one of the most inventive in the show’s run. The episode even earned an Emmy Award nomination.

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