Star Trek’s Most Underrated Captain Working on Return Series With a Big Twist

Star Trek writer and producer Michael Sussman just revealed lofty goals for a Star Trek spinoff series that would center around Jonathan Archer, the captain of the NX-01 on Star Trek: Enterprise, played by Scott Bakula. Sussman told TrekMovie.com the overall premise of the show this weekend at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention, confirming that Bakula is onboard to reprise his role. He revealed just how long this idea has been in development, and the tragic timing that led Paramount to pass on it before. However, now that the company’s merger with Skydance has been approved, Sussman is hoping the parent company will reconsider, especially if fans are excited for the series he’s calling Star Trek: United.

Bakula played Captain Jonathan Archer on Star Trek: Enterprise — a prequel set about 100 years before The Original Series. Archer is the captain of Earth’s first Starship capable of traveling at Warp Five, and the first to be named the Enterprise. Of course, because the show is a prequel, fans are particularly inclined to wonder what happens to these characters between the end of Enterprise and the rest of the franchise, and Sussman answered that question in an on-screen graphic in his final episode.

The graphic, visible in the episode “In A Mirror, Darkly, Part II,” says that Archer rises to the rank of Admiral in Starfleet before retiring, then seeking a career in politics. He eventually becomes the President of the United Federation of Planets. Sussman and Bakula hope to set Star Trek: United during this time, following the life and work of President Jonathan Archer.

“It’s a political thriller and a family drama set in those chaotic, formative years of the Federation,” Sussman told TrekMovie. “We did 98 hours of Enterprise and I think [Bakula] felt he really explored that character, but this was a very different direction for Archer to go in. And I think he was really intrigued by that.”

“One of my aspirations would be that the series could do for Star Trek, what Andor did for Star Wars,” Sussman added. “It’s a show where you can tell adult stories about adults and tell them in a very grounded, realistic way.”

Sussman brought this idea to Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman and his production company Secret Hideout, where he said was very well received. From there, he landed meetings with CBS Studios and Paramount+, and things seemed to be going well until Paramount abruptly needed to slash spending on streaming projects. However, according to new Paramount CEO David Ellison, that’s about to change after the Skydance merger, and Sussman is hoping that may give him another chance.

In the meantime, unveiling this concept to fans has already sparked a lot of chatter on social media and forums, which could prove helpful in pitching the viability of the series going forward. There’s no telling if or when Star Trek: United might move forward, but Enterprise is streaming now on Paramount+.