Star Trek’s Next Release Gets a Positive Release Update

With Star Trek: Starfleet Academy finishing up its first season on March 12, fans are waiting to see what is next for the long-running sci-fi franchise. At the moment, there are only two ongoing Star Trek series on television, with Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy both ending in 2024. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has already shot its second season and is waiting on word on whether there will be a third. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has three seasons, with a fourth already shot and a fifth and final season in production. As for what is next, some big news was just revealed.

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While speaking to TrekMovie, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers hinted that the fourth season will finally arrive in late summer, as work on post-production continues. “I can say [Season 4 will arrive] sometime later this year,” Myers said. “We’ve been very consistent in the time of year when we come out, and we’re going to be consistent again. We’ve been told a window, so that’s where we’re going to be—I would say late summer, but take that as a guess, not a locked date.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Should Lead Into a New Spinoff Series

Image Courtesy of Paramount

When talking about post-production on a series like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Henry Alonso Myers said that it takes six to ten months to do all the post, editorial, sound, and score, and six months would put this release right around the end of summer, and since each episode releases on a weekly basis, they could continue working on the post-production for later season episodes even after the first episodes premiere. Interestingly, the first season premiered in May, the second in June, and the third in July, so the fourth showing up in August or September would make sense.

Myers said they are also working on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 5 right now, and that will be a shorter six-episode season. It should also be noted that the creators said the last episode will see Captain James T. Kirk taking the captain’s chair on the Enterprise for the first time, which should logically lead to a new series that the creators hinted at.

This would be Star Trek: Year One and would follow Kirk (Paul Wesley) as he takes control after Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike departs the franchise. “We think it would be a great [show], it’s the next thing for Star Trek, we think, in the story that we’ve been telling,” Myers said. “But it’s out of our hands.”

At the moment, the future of Star Trek remains a mystery. While Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has another season coming, its future is uncertain, especially after fan backlash to the more young adult aspects of the stories. The last season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will arrive in 2027. It all really comes down to what happens to producer Alex Kurtzman, who still has to reach a new deal with Paramount about his future overseeing Star Trek TV shows. Once that happens, the future of the franchise should become clearer.

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