Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Expresses Excitement To Be Returning As Captain Janeway

✖

As part of the the Star Trek Universe virtual panel at New York Comic Con today, CBS Studios confirmed that Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew will return as her fan-favorite role as Captain Kathryn Janeway. Mulgrew is set to appear in Star Trek: Prodigy, a new animated series in the works for Nickelodeon that is aimed at younger views. Mulgrew took to Twitter to confirm the announcement and share her reaction with Star Trek fans the world over, writing: "Janeway is back and I am thrilled! Can't wait to bring her to a whole new generation of fans. Who's ready to beam aboard #StarTrekProdigy with me?"

Writers for the series (and sister, Julie and Shawna Benson, also tweeted about their excitement for having Mulgrew return with the former writing: "All Prodigy writers were thrilled to have Janeway onboard but it hit different for us & fellow writers @ShoopBoydLisa @DiandraWrites and @E_Mac777. Never before have so many women written for Janeway. We hope we made @TheKateMulgrew proud."

The actress responded to these as well, noting: "Incredibly excited to have these stellar women writing for Janeway! I can't wait for fans to see these stories." Mulgrew also posted one semi-joke tweet about her return, writing: "Someone said 'coffee' and 'Janeway' in the same sentence and I was summoned..."

Janeway is back and I am thrilled! Can't wait to bring her to a whole new generation of fans. Who's ready to beam aboard #StarTrekProdigy with me? https://t.co/4EuwYJXHNt — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) October 8, 2020

Incredibly excited to have these stellar women writing for Janeway! I can't wait for fans to see these stories. #StarTrekProdigy #StarTrekVoyager https://t.co/DQAuCcJGDN — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) October 8, 2020

Speaking on Mulgrew's return, Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. The CG-animated series will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021.

The series hails from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce, and serve as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers will also serve as co-executive producer with Mac Middleton as a producer. Production of Star Trek: Prodigy is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Animation Development and Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation.