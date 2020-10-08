Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Returning as Captain Janeway In Prodigy

✖

Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew will reprise her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy, and upcoming addition to the expanding Star Trek universe. CBS Studios announced the news today during the Star Trek Universe virtual panel at New York Comic Con, with more cast announcements coming in the near future. Mulgrew said, “I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

“Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is a new animated series in the works for Nickelodeon that is aimed at younger views. The series is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) and overseen for Nickelodeon by Naito.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. The CG-animated series will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021.

Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce, and serve as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers will also serve as co-executive producer with Mac Middleton as a producer. Production of Star Trek: Prodigy is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Animation Development and Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation.