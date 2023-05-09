Star Wars Fans Celebrate Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson's 44th Birthday
Star Wars: Ahsoka actress turns 44 today and fans are celebrating her on social media. All over Twitter and Facebook, people are sharing favorite pictures of Dawson. For Star Wars fans, it's an especially fun one because they are focused on her upcoming stint in Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+. During Star Wars Celebration, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with Dawson to ask about the series. In her comments to us, the actress explained that some things had changed for the former Jedi since the last time we saw her in a live-action project.
"What we're getting from that is, you know, there's been a long-held idea that maybe Grand Admiral Thrawn is dead and that the threat is over and that we've moved on in success, you know, and that really the only hardship is the fact that we had to lose Ezra in the process," Dawson explained.
From Rent to Daredevil and now Star Wars – happy birthday, Rosario Dawson 🧡 pic.twitter.com/igOz2lHHgI— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) May 9, 2023
"But, you know, I think that's what we get a lot of in this trailer. And she's talking with Mom, you know that there's been whisperings that there's been this idea and the continuation, not only from the Rebels but from all of these other places that, like, you know, there's a need to stay vigilant; there's still a threat that's out there," she added. "And I feel finally glad that we can say it out loud because people have been asking, and I'm like, "I'm looking for this character," but now that we've seen him, we realize that he is very much alive and well, and so, you know, the threat is very real, and we need to come back together again to deal with it."
Are you looking forward to Star Wars: Ahsoka? Let us know down in the comments below!
So sweet
prevnext
Happy birthday to the fabulous @rosariodawson. I cant wait to see Ashoka show. And for me this moment is so precious. Thanks 💙🤍🧡#ashoka #RosarioDawson #grogu #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/6aqg9SwmFB— 🌸Aurélie💚 (@AurelieJaguene1) May 9, 2023
A lot of different eras
prevnext
Happy Birthday Rosario Dawson. @rosariodawson pic.twitter.com/BtIVEP99Db— Ave (@SebastianAvenue) May 9, 2023
Quality choices here
prevnext
Happy Freakin' Birthday @rosariodawson!!! Hope it's a great one! I just need to decide what to watch now! #Ahsoka #JosieAndThePussycats #Clerks #RosarioDawson pic.twitter.com/FqeehN1qjk— Matt Westphalen (@Matt_Westphalen) May 9, 2023
A lot of birthdays today?!?!
prevnext
happy birthday (in no particular order) to:
- John Brown— just one more bryan (@StuckInTheIV) May 9, 2023
- Friday the 13th (original)
- Albert Finney
- me
- Rosario Dawson (hey girl)
- the brother from The Leftovers
- Billy Joel
Adding to these very soon!
prevnext
Happy Birthday to Rosario Dawson!❤️ pic.twitter.com/VnOzhGTXuk— Mushroomcloud1 💭 (@Mushroomcloud16) May 9, 2023
Throwback time
prevnext
Rosario Dawson and Mercedes Varnado at the Mandalorian season 3 premiere.#themandalorian #ahsoka #starwars #grogu pic.twitter.com/eLMLAMVBkx— Mandoverse Updates (@Mando3Updates) May 9, 2023
How interesting
prevnext
9 May 1979 #TodayinStarWarsHistory “Things have changed.” #AhsokaTano #Ahsoka #RosarioDawson pic.twitter.com/xmt3IDFX6g— Today in Star Wars History (@TodayinStarWars) May 9, 2023
Comedy
prevnext
One of my career highlights is asking Cory Booker how he pulled Rosario Dawson. https://t.co/WJ0uNDYf4C— Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) May 9, 2023
Helpful distinction
prevnext
Today is Ahsoka's birthday! Well, not really but it is Rosario Dawson's birthday. She turns 44. I'm so happy that a big Ahsoka and Star Wars fan was cast as her actress. May the Force be with her! pic.twitter.com/ljsmfOMAwK— Best of Ahsoka Tano (@AhsokaTheBest) May 9, 2023
Moment of peace
prev
Embodying my 44th BD like… pic.twitter.com/AsCtqUxQwe— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) May 9, 2023