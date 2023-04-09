Star Wars' Rosario Dawson Reveals How Things Have Changed For Ahsoka (Exclusive)

Lucasfilm has been making some big moves this week after almost a year of silence, but Star Wars Celebration has been eye-opening for some fans. Firstly, we got some new trailers for Star Wars series like Ahsoka and even Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but we also got first looks at the series if we were in the audience. Among those were The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, but other than that, they expanded on The Mandalorian Season 3, which Dave Filoni will continue with a film in a trilogy of films announced that aren't in the same era. But other than that, Taika Waititi is still developing his own film that fans thought James Mangold took over but hasn't and Kathleen Kennedy revealed was still in development. In a new interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Rosario Dawson revealed where Ahsoka is in the new Star Wars series.

"What we're getting from that is, you know, there's been a long-held idea that maybe Grand Admiral Thrawn is dead and that the threat is over and that we've moved on in success, you know, and that really the only hardship is the fact that we had to lose Ezra in the process," Dawson told us. "But, you know, I think that's what we get a lot of in this trailer. And she's talking with Mom, you know that there's been whisperings that there's been this idea and the continuation, not only from the Rebels but from all of these other places that, like, you know, there's a need to stay vigilant; there's still a threat that's out there. And I feel finally glad that we can say it out loud because people have been asking, and I'm like, "I'm looking for this character," but now that we've seen him, we realize that he is very much alive and well, and so, you know, the threat is very real, and we need to come back together again to deal with it."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey.

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

