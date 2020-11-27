Star Wars: Image of Baby Yoda Mysteriously Appears in Woman's Dinner

You may have heard of a holy image appearing in burnt toast or on a tortilla, but a newly put together meal in the UK has assembled the image of another well revered figure, Baby Yoda. As Daily Star posts about a young mom named Jade whose dinner one night was piled on top of itself ahead of eating and she had a sudden realization, the entire meal looked like Star Wars' own holy baby, Baby Yoda. She recounted the entire event and her though processes in an interview, revealing that at first she thought the meal looked like Gizmo from Gremlins, but was convinced by online denizens that it was closer to Baby Yoda.

"David (her husband) had cooked a nice winter warmer of mash, gravy, two Yorkshire puddings and two sausages," she told the outlet. "He put my portion on the side in the kitchen and when I went over to get it I said 'oh my god, it looks like it's got little eyes, nose and feet'. It had a Yorkshire pudding head, ears and arms as well, the sausages are like the feet. For some reason when he put the gravy on top of the Yorkshire pudding it wilted and it looked like it had ears. Obviously he didn't intend to make it look like that at all, it just happened. At first I thought it looked like Gizmo from Gremlins, but when I shared it online everyone else said it looked like Baby Yoda and now I can't unsee it."

Though Thanksgiving isn't much of a thing in European countries, Baby Yoda became a focal point for many celebrating the holiday today with themed dishes that deliberiately look like the character, to general well wishes for the character. We've collected some of the reactions to the story of "sausage and mash Baby Yoda" below.