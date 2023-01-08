Star Wars' Legendary Composer John Williams Writes Surprising New Theme

Though Oscar-winning composer John Williams is best known to some fans for providing the music that accompanies the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter, and countless others, but much like when he provided music for the Olympics the man is lending his talent to another sporting event. Variety confirms that Williams has composed an original track titled "Of Grit and Glory" which will be used in an companying video on Monday, January 9th ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs.and the Georgia Bulldogs.

"Intercollegiate football has been at the heart and soul of our nation's life for so long that the opportunity to musically salute this great tradition has been a particularly meaningful joy for me. I was thrilled and excited when ESPN suggested that I write a theme for the Jan. 9 championship game," Williams said in a statement. "The games themselves always raise the collective spirit and, in the end, the competition brings us all closer to a place where the concept of winners and losers dissolves into mutual respect and admiration. The invitation to write this music constitutes a great honor for me, and I feel especially privileged to make a small contribution to one of our country's most treasured traditions."

Williams previously wrote and conducted huge pieces for sporting events including the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, which not only won him a Grammy award but which has essentially become the theme music for the entire Olympics ever since. The composer also created theme music for NBC Sunday Night Football which was used in the mid-2000s.

In addition to the track being played in the new visual that will play ahead of the game, pieces of the music will be heard throughout the title game. The trade notes that it's unclear what ESPN will do with the music after this year's came, noting they "could theoretically use it in future college football broadcasts" and "no plans for a commercial release have apparently been discussed."

Williams is on track to potentially score his next Academy Award nomination, having made the shortlist for the Best Score Oscar for The Fabelmans. The composer previously teased that the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny could be his last before retirement.

