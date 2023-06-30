John Williams Hints Indiana Jones 5 May Be His Last Film

John Williams hinted that Indiana Jones 5 might be his last film. The famed composer's fingerprints are all over the world of cinema. He told the Associated Press that he could be moving towards just performing live instead of scoring massive blockbusters. Wiliams has been making hits for six decades now, and a change of pace could be something he needs for himself. Jokingly, he alluded to Indiana Jones 5 being Ford's last movie as well. But, the actor himself has made no such proclamation. The composer himself is 90 and knows the music must keep flowing whether it's live or on the silver screen. He wanted to make it clear that he's not shutting the door, but rather finding some time for other pursuits. During the interview Williams points out that these big films take months at a time. That's a massive time investment after so long working in the business.

"At the moment I'm working on 'Indiana Jones 5,' which Harrison Ford — who's quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film," Williams began. "So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also."

"I don't want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity," Williams laughed with the publication. "I can't play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will."

Asked about the possibility of working with Steven Spielberg, the legend had nothing but nice things to say about his frequent collaborator. "It's been 50 years now. Maybe we're starting on the next 50," Williams laughed. "Whatever our connections will be, whether it's music or working with him or just being with him, I think we will always be together. We're great, close friends who have shared many years together. It's the kind of relationship where neither one of us would ever say no to the other."

Back in 2020, series star Harrison Ford talked about putting that fedora back on. "I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

