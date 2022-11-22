EA Sports College Football Release Window Revealed

Electronic Arts has finally confirmed when EA Sports College Football will be releasing, but unfortunately, the return of the beloved video game series will be arriving a bit later than expected. Early last year, EA announced that it would be reviving its college football franchise in the form of EA Sports College Football. And while this announcement on its own sent fans into a frenzy, additional news on the title has since been completely silent. Sadly, given what we now know about the game's release, it seems like this silence is only going to continue for the time being.

In a new report from ESPN, EA unveiled that EA Sports College Football won't be coming back until the summer of 2024. While a number of fans expected that the series could return in 2023, EA Sports VP and GM Daryl Holt explained that the project is taking quite some time given that it was being made from the ground up. Furthermore, a launch in 2023 was never officially planned on EA's end, which means that the game hasn't been delayed.

"That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations," Holt explained of the 2024 release window. "And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."

Although it might be upsetting to some fans that EA Sports College Football is still so far off, at least it sounds like EA is taking its time with the project. This is even more true given that EA's Madden franchise has reached a bit of a low point in recent years. As long as the finished product is of a high quality, it seems like EA Sports College Football is poised to be a massive hit for EA once again.

Are you happy to hear that EA Sports College Football finally has a release window? And how do you feel about having to wait until 2024 to play another college football video game? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.