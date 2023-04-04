Star Wars: Donald Glover Offers Update on Lando Series, "We're Talking About It"

Even if Solo: A Star Wars Story didn't kickstart a wave of character-specific movies like Lucasfilm and Disney had hoped it would, the movie still has its fans and did a lot right. Among the things from the film that fans still talk about is Donald Glover's casting as a young Lando Calrissian. This remains popular enough with Star Wars fans that an entire series about Glover's version of the character was announced back in 2020. Since then though? All that's been heard is crickets. Speaking in one of GW's patented "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Glover spoke about playing Lando in the 2018 movie and confirmed he's not only open to returning but it's something they're still talking about.

"I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time to be him. It just has to be the right, it just needs to be the right way to do it," Glover revealed. "Time is precious. I think everybody's in the past couple of years, this pandemic sh-t, had people experience time in a way where they're like...People kind of realize their time is valuable, you only get so much. So like, I'm not interested in doing anything that's just gonna be like a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather like spend time with people that I l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. I mean like Lando is definitely somebody I'd like to hang out with. I mean we're talking about it. That's as much as I can say, you know, without Kathleen Kennedy like, hunting me down."

Announced at Disney Investor Day in 2020, the Star Wars series was described as being an "event" series for Disney+. Dear White People creator Justin Simien was announced as developing the show, but it's unclear if he remains attached. The strategy for Star Wars and Disney+ has largely shifted in the years since the series was confirmed. For Glover though, what makes the character stand out from everyone else in Star Wars is what makes a return to him so appealing.

"He also feels pulpy. The rest of those the whole Skywalker family. You can't really f--k with the cannon. You can have a pulpy, kind of like, sh--ty, Lando novel that feels like outside of the Star Wars universe, but still in it," Glover said. "And I think that's why people like him. He's the most elastic of the characters because you don't know where he is from or who he is or whatever. There's only really those like three little books. So yeah, it was dope to play him. It was really fun."

Star Wars Celebration kicks off this weekend. Could a Lando announcement finally happen?