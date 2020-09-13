Star Wars: Young Mace Windu Series Rumored to Be in Development

✖

The Star Wars universe is dedicating itself to the small screen at least for the next few years, with the likes of The Mandalorian and two additional streaming series featuring Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Now, another rumor has started circulating amongst the usual online whisper network of another series being put into development, one that features none other than Jedi Master Mace Windu himself.

According to ace scooper @DanielRPK, Windu has a standalone project in development focusing on a younger version of the fan-favorite. Played by Samuel L. Jackson in the prequel trilogy, it's said the majority of the project will focus on the younger version of the character, who will be played by a new actor. All is not lost for Jackson fans, however, as it's also said the actor will reprise the role in select scenes. It's unclear if it's expected to be a series for Disney+ or one of the many films in active development for 2022 and beyond.

Though Revenge of the Sith made it seem Windu was murdered at the hand of Emperor Palpatine, it's been a long-standing fan theory the character actually survived the fall from a Coruscant skyscraper. After all, Palpatine survived something similar as unveiled in The Rise of Skywalker.

It's a theory Jackson himself has even discussed at length. In fact, there was a time last summer the actor admitted he'd love at least one more go-around at playing the character — a wish that may be soon reality.

"I'd really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in Star Wars," Jackson confirmed on The Late Show last June.

"There's a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it," the actor pointed out. "Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats."

Even before that, Jackson made a similar statement to fans at Star Wars Celebration in 2017.

“I know you're all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let's make it happen!”

The second season of The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on October 30th.

What other Star Wars characters would you like to see get their own show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!