Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson Wants “One More Run” at Mace Windu

Samuel L. Jackson made his debut in the Star Wars saga back in 1999 by playing Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, a role which he reprised in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The actor still remains one of the most sought-after performers of his generation, having already appeared in Glass, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame this year alone. There are a number of new characters that Jackson could bring to life in future productions, yet, when asked which character from his career he would most like to revisit, he confirmed that it would be Mace Windu.

“I’d really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in Star Wars,” Jackson confirmed on The Late Show.

Possibly complicating matters is the fact that audiences saw Windu defeated at the hands of Emperor Palpatine, though Jackson noted that suffering a seemingly grave injury hasn’t stopped other characters from the galaxy far, far away.

“There’s a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it,” the actor pointed out. “Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats.”

Following the conclusion of the prequel trilogy and Windu’s apparent death, fans made their peace with the character exiting the franchise permanently. Once Disney purchased Lucasfilm and began making new movies, a Mace Windu adventure is one of the projects that fans have most wanted. These most recent comments by Jackson hint that the actor himself has an actual passion to return to the role, while previous comments he has made have implied he would be up for a return, even if he wasn’t actively pursuing it.

“Well, we’ve got Lola [VFX], they’ve got Lola, it’s theirs, let’s see what happens. I’m down with it,” Jackson previously shared with ComicBook.com about possibly going through the de-aging process for his Jedi’s origin story. “I’ve still got my purple lightsaber, I’m ready.”

At Star Wars Celebration in 2017, Jackson shared a video message with the crowd calling for his character’s return.

“I know you’re all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let’s make it happen!”

Stay tuned for details on Jackson’s possible future in the Star Wars saga.

