Star Wars: Disney Announces Obi-Wan Wednesdays

Star Wars says "hello there" to weekly reveals when Disney and Lucasfilm launch Obi-Wan Wednesdays, a new reveal program of products inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the limited event series premiering May 27 on Disney+, Jedi Master Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and former apprentice turned Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) return to a galaxy far, far away, a decade after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Beginning Wednesday, May 25, and running through June 29, Disney will highlight items revealed in the show, including toys and action figures, apparel, accessories, books, and comics.

StarWars.com also revealed the official key art for the Obi-Wan Kenobi products line, previewing the "rematch of the century" between Obi-Wan and the Dark Sided Anakin Skywalker. See the merchandise key art below.

"Star Wars fans are gearing up for a fresh look at the roots of the iconic battle between the light side and dark side with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and these new products will give them a chance to revisit favorite characters, as well as celebrate new moments as this epic story continues," said Paul Southern, senior vice president, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.

(Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm)

Obi-Wan Wednesdays will showcase new items from such Star Wars licensees as Hasbro, the LEGO Group, Mattel, and Funko, giving fans the first chance to pre-order before the collectibles hit shelves in the summer. On Wednesdays, Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise and pre-orders will drop on ObiWanWednesdays.com at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT, with select offerings available for pre-order on Thursdays at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT.

On May the 4th, Star Wars Day, Hasbro and Disney debuted the Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber, a replica of Obi-Wan's lightsaber with electronic sounds and lighting effects, and the new Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet. Details on both of those releases can be found here.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes Friday, May 27, on Disney+. New episodes will air on Wednesdays beginning June 1.