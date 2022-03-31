Star Wars Clarifies Which Day Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Air on After Premiere

✖

When the premiere date of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi was revealed to be a Wednesday, fans had assumed that all episodes would premiere on subsequent Wednesdays, though with today's reveal that the premiere would be pushed to Friday, May 27th, audiences were curious about what this meant for future episodes. Luckily, StarWars.com clarified that, following the two-episode premiere event on May 27th, new episodes would debut on subsequent Wednesdays, with this premiere debut being a one-time circumstance. With Star Wars Celebration being held that weekend, the premiere was likely pushed to coincide with the in-person festivities, though official plans for such an event have yet to be revealed. Check out the first two episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27th.

"Hello, Star Wars fans. Thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th," star Ewan McGregor shared a video announcing the premiere date delay. "But here's the exciting part: the first two episodes will premiere together. So make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming Friday, May the 27th, exclusively on Disney+."

In addition to the premiere of the series now coinciding with Star Wars Celebration, another possibility for the delay is that the events of the first episode might not feel like enough of a story to deliver fans, so by debuting two episodes, fans will be given the equivalent of a feature-length movie. There could also be reveals in the second episode that will tie into the in-person events at Star Wars Celebration, with the debut of those details allowing experiences to directly reference those story points.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 27th.

