Hasbro Black Series and Vintage Collection Star Wars Day 2022 Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Hasbro’s Star Wars Day / May the 4th livestream included reveals for quite a few exciting collectibles in The Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups. The Black Series Figurin D’an was exclusively revealed by ComicBook.com, but there’s a lot more where that came from. The good news is that we’ve put together a complete guide to Hasbro’s Star Wars Day 2022 action figure and roleplay gear releases, and you can find all of the details you need right here. What’s more, Hasbro revealed the Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) figure during Ewan McGregor’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. That figure, along with the Darth Vader helmet and Force FX Lightsaber releases, are based on the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

With the exception of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Black Series figure, all of the upcoming Star Wars The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection releases will be available to pre-order starting today, May 5th aka Revenge of the Fifth, at 10am PST / 1pm EST. A list of these releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images, and they will be able to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at the launch time unless otherwise indicated (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout). The list will be updated with additional links as they become available.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection:

Star Wars: Retro Collection:

A New Hope Collectible Multipack – Available at Disneyland Resort on 5/25, and available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com and ShopDisney.com on 5/26. Also available at Walt Disney World Resort at a later date.

Star Wars: The Black Series:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI) FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 /Available: Spring 2023)

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. It also features the great articulation we have come to expect from Black Series, including the butterfly joints which allow more dynamic posing and articulation.

Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and poseable head, arms, and legs, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure also comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (187TH BATTALION) FIGURE

HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2022)

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (187TH BATTALION) figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Far superior to battle droids, clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic’s new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 detachable entertainment-inspired accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

(HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99 /Available: Spring 2023)

Fans and collectors can imagine what it was like for Darth Vader to suit up for galactic action and experience the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS saga with the premium roleplay item STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET. This roleplay item features premium deco, realistic detail, and a STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series-inspired design. It also includes iconic ventilation sounds, an updated sculpt, and magnetic multi-piece assembly. This full-scale Darth Vader helmet also comes with a stand for maximum display possibilities. Includes helmet, instructions, and stand. Requires 2 1.5V AAA batteries, not included.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH NALAN CHEEL FIGURE

HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $38.99/Available: Fall 2022)

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH NALAN CHEEL figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE movie. Members of “The Modal Nodes,” like Nalan Cheel on the Bandfill, played their recognizable tunes in the Mos Eisley Cantina. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER

(HASBRO/Age 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $278.99/Available: Spring 2023)

Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired lightsaber sound effects, the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FX ELITE LIGHTSABERS are the most realistic Force FX Lightsabers yet. The real metal hilt features design and deco based on OBI-WAN KENOBI’s iconic Lightsaber featured in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate entertainment-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. Fans and collectors can proudly display this lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade, and show off the included display emitter. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH NEW REPUBLIC SECURITY DROID FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023)

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH NEW REPUBLIC SECURITY DROID figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series. The New Republic used these security droids for protection and combat, including aboard high-security correctional transports like the one the Mandalorian boarded in an effort to rescue the prisoner Qin.

Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIGRIN D’AN FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023)

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIGRIN D’AN figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE movie. Figrin D’an was the rocking frontman for the all-Bith band “The Modal Nodes.” His deft playing of the Kloo Horn for the band earned him the nickname “Fiery” Figrin. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (EWOK VILLAGE) FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023)

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (EWOK VILLAGE) figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI movie. After a battle with Imperial scout troopers, Leia encountered a strange, furry being – an Ewok. He took her to his village where she would remain until she and Han led a ground assault on an Imperial shield generator. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE COLLECTIBLE MULTIPACK

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $68.99/Available: Spring 2022)

Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE COLLECTIBLE MULTIPACK is inspired by the characters in the classic movie, STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. The multipack features 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figures from iconic Star Wars characters like a Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Han Solo. Fans and collectors can display these figures, with five points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 6 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER 4-PACK

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99/Available: Winter 2022)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER 4-PACK is inspired by the characters in STAR WARS entertainment. So symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars. Highly poseable with realistic detail, these 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 4 Phase I Clone Trooper figures including 1 lieutenant and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS STORMTROOPER COMMANDER FIGURE

HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Fall 2022)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS STORMTROOPER COMMANDER figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED video game. The game follows Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, trained to hunt down Jedi, while Stormtrooper Commanders lead Imperial troops into battle. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 detachable entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS HEAVY ASSAULT STORMTROOPER FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Fall 2022)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS HEAVY ASSAULT STORMTROOPER figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. The game tells an original story about Cal Kestis, a Padawan who survived the events of the STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH movie. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 detachable entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN SUPER COMMANDO FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Winter 2022)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN SUPER COMMANDO figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. A coup topples the pacifist regime of the New Mandalorians led by Maul. His loyal Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect their allegiance as they wear red and black armor, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PADAWAN) FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Winter 2022)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PADAWAN) figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES movie. Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever, and was believed by some to be the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH 332ND AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2023)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH 332ND AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Clone troopers represented the future of galactic warfare and formed the backbone of the Republic’s new military.Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.