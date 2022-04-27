Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Open for More Obi-Wan Kenobi Appearances After New Series

✖

After more than 15 years away from the franchise, actor Ewan McGregor has finally returned to reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for his own upcoming spin-off series, though this might not be his only venture into the galaxy far, far away, as he expressed an interest in playing more of the Jedi Master after the debut season of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Having expressed interest in reprising the role for the years following the release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, starring in Obi-Wan Kenobi seemingly lived up to his expectations, as he noted that the project was as fulfilling as his time on the prequel trilogy. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

"If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I'd be totally up for that," McGregor shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar, in regards to more Obi-Wan adventures after this first season of the series.

Given how regularly McGregor expressed his interest in returning to the role, the actor often joked that he felt like he was specifically asking Lucasfilm for a job, with him quick to add, "Here I go again ... It's like me knocking at Disney's door again!"

Understandably, with how long McGregor had spent hoping for a return, it would have been possible that the experience wasn't quite as enriching as he had hoped, though he confessed that this wasn't at all the case.

"It was nice to come back and to bridge that gap between me and Alec Guinness," the actor pointed out. "I got as much, or more, out of playing him this time than I did in the first three movies put together. That's to do with the writing, and the people we were making the series with, and the technology, and how different everything is."

Disney+ describes the new series, "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

While the debut season of the series has been described as a limited event, with the world of Star Wars expanding in a number of ways, we can't rule out seeing more of Kenobi in a future project.

