Hayden Christensen may have had a hand in Samuel L. Jackson's Star Wars death, but the Darth Vader actor agrees with fan theories Mace Windu did not die. Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) pledges himself to the dark side teachings of the Sith Lord Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, severing Windu's hand before Darth Sidious seemingly throws the electrocuted Mace to his death. But Jackson has argued that the powerful Jedi Master is still alive, recently telling MTV News, "There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars."

Asked about Jackson's theory by MTV News in an interview for the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale, Christensen responded, "If Sam Jackson wants it to be true, I wouldn't want to disagree with that."

But McGregor, who starred opposite Jackson and Christensen in the Star Wars prequels, doubts even Windu could have survived his encounter with Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith.

"No. No. I don't think so," McGregor previously told Screen Rant about the popular fan theory that Windu is alive. "Is he? No, no, no."

When it was pointed out that bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) was similarly believed dead before his return in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, McGregor said, "Anything is possible. It's not for me to say, really. I can be cheating someone out of a sequel. No, I don't think so. I think he went out that window, and it was a long way up."

Jackson has long insisted Windu survived the seemingly fatal fall, written as such in creator George Lucas' script for Sith: "As blue rays engulf his body, he is flung out the window and falls twenty stories to his death. No more screams. No more moans."

"Of course he is [alive]! Jedi can fall from amazing distances," Jackson told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. "And there's a long history of one-handed Jedi. So why not?" The actor also confirmed Lucas, who sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, gave his blessing for Jackson to one day return to the Star Wars universe.

"George doesn't have anything to do with [Star Wars] anymore," he said. "George is like, 'I'm okay with that. You can be alive.'"

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, all six episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.