Star Wars Fans Want to See Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu Make a Comeback

The Star Wars prequels are coming back in a big way this summer, as Ewan McGregor returns to play Obi-Wan Kenobi once again in a brand new TV series on Disney+, filling in the gaps between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. The series will also see Hayden Christensen come back to Star Wars to play Darth Vader. With all of this prequel love, trilogy star Samuel L. Jackson wants in on the action, and it appears the fans want to see him make a return as well.
Mace Windu’s story seemingly ended when his hands were cut off and he was pushed out of a window at the end of Revenge of the Sith. Fans have always wondered if there was a way the famed Jedi could still be alive and Jackson is now actively campaigning for a further exploration of the character. He even made a plea to The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard.
“Definitely. There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars,” Jackson said on a recent episode of the . “The only person I’ve ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, ‘You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?’ She’s like, ‘I love you, you’re amazing!’ So, ‘Put me back in there… Put me in, coach, I’m ready!’ You know, I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up.”
Since Jackon’s comments on the podcast, Star Wars fans have taken to social media to talk about a potential Mace Windu comeback. You can take a look at some of those reactions below.