Star Wars Fans Want to See Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu Make a Comeback

The Star Wars prequels are coming back in a big way this summer, as Ewan McGregor returns to play Obi-Wan Kenobi once again in a brand new TV series on Disney+, filling in the gaps between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. The series will also see Hayden Christensen come back to Star Wars to play Darth Vader. With all of this prequel love, trilogy star Samuel L. Jackson wants in on the action, and it appears the fans want to see him make a return as well.

Mace Windu’s story seemingly ended when his hands were cut off and he was pushed out of a window at the end of Revenge of the Sith. Fans have always wondered if there was a way the famed Jedi could still be alive and Jackson is now actively campaigning for a further exploration of the character. He even made a plea to The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard.

“Definitely. There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars,” Jackson said on a recent episode of the . “The only person I’ve ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, ‘You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?’ She’s like, ‘I love you, you’re amazing!’ So, ‘Put me back in there… Put me in, coach, I’m ready!’ You know, I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up.”

Since Jackon’s comments on the podcast, Star Wars fans have taken to social media to talk about a potential Mace Windu comeback. You can take a look at some of those reactions below.

The Pitch

Mace Windu spinoff pitch:



Post ROTS like Kenobi. Windu is a wondering Exile helping people from planet to planet.



Bryce Dallas Howard as the Director pic.twitter.com/fun0F4YF8F — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) March 16, 2022

Make it Happen

I cannot believe that we as fans talked about wanting a Kenobi show for YEARS, we're finally getting it! Fans have also talked about bringing Mace Windu back and that may actually happen!!! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/KzPRuk2r8c — 🔪🩸 𝔐𝔢𝔱𝔞𝔩𝔠𝔬𝔯𝔢 ℭ𝔬𝔡𝔶 🎃👻 (@CodyFandom_) March 16, 2022

Please

Yessss please bring back Mace Windu!! https://t.co/Aia82hkPzF — The HQ 🎃👻 (@theHQgaming) March 16, 2022

Love Sam

Good lord I love @SamuelLJackson so much.



Officially laying my jersey on Lucasfilm's desk for them to put Mace Windu back in. https://t.co/snTwP8DyTt — Erik Voss (@eavoss) March 16, 2022

There Are Ways

I’d love to see Mace Windu is as many flashbacks, prequels and force visions they wanna put him in. But I’d be very sad if they brought him back to life post Episode III. pic.twitter.com/d7RTntu5nN — J-Boi (@Joe_Brennan_) March 16, 2022

Always Wanted More

https://twitter.com/Rezutwt/status/1504011581503557632?s=20&t=ysb36SOi4JhOUgfJrQLhDg

Prequel to the Prequel?

I’d much rather see a Mace Windu story about his time training Depa Billaba, than to see him get resurrected. That master and apprentice dynamic would be so interesting to explore. — Noah (@keldorjedii) March 15, 2022

Winning Me Over

https://twitter.com/joshjimenezzz/status/1504158466457444365?s=20&t=ysb36SOi4JhOUgfJrQLhDg

Hope it Works

I would love to see Samuel l. Jackson return as Mace Windu again, especially in The Mandalorian. i hope they can make it work. pic.twitter.com/qKnjS1yVjn — S.W.A. (@wars_arrow) March 15, 2022

Surprise