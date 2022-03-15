Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson Hoping to Return as One-Handed Mace Windu for The Mandalorian

Virtually ever since his character Mace Windu’s death in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, actor Samuel L. Jackson has expressed his interest in a possible return to the galaxy far, far away, with the star recently noting that he tried to pitch the idea to The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard. Star Wars fans, along with Jackson himself, have often pointed out that we never actually see Windu’s death so it’s entirely possible he survived his showdown with Emperor Palpatine, with Jackson joking that he would gladly learn how to wield a lightsaber with his other hand for a Mandalorian return.

When asked by Happy Sad Confused‘s Josh Horowitz if he should hold out hope for a Windu return, Jackson confirmed, “Definitely. There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars… The only person I’ve ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, ‘You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?’ She’s like, ‘I love you, you’re amazing!’ So, ‘Put me back in there… Put me in, coach, I’m ready!’ You know, I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, with Mace Windu being completely absent from all stories that unfold around the time of the original trilogy and The Mandalorian taking place years after those adventures, it would seem unlikely that the character had really survived his collision with Palpatine. However, with Yoda having gone into exile during this time, we can’t rule out the idea that Windu survived and similarly went into hiding to avoid Order 66 and the execution of all Jedi.

While Jackson might have encouraged a return for The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison has his own ideas on how he’d like to see Windu return, joking that he should show up in Season 2 of the series so the bounty hunter could settle a score.

“I owe him big time for my dad. He’s done. He’s done,” Morrison told IMDB’s On the Scene about going back on the hunt for Windu. “I’ve got my eye on him. He’s top of the list, in fact.”

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently filming.

Would you like to see Mace Windu return for the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!