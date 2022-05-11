Obi-Wan Kenobi Images Reveal Looks at Star Wars Lightsabers

There will be blades in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Star Wars series promises the rematch of the century between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), the former Jedi brothers-in-arms who last crossed lightsabers in a heated duel on Mustafar in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Set a decade after Order 66​, Obi-Wan sees the exiled Jedi Master unsheath his more civilized weapon when Sith Lord Vader, Dark Sided Force users Reva (Moses Ingram) and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), and the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) hunt down survivors​ of the Great Jedi Purge — Jedi like Kenobi.

Liking tweets from the official @obiwankenobi Twitter account unlocks close-up looks at the weapons wielded by Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, Reva, the Fifth Brother, and the Grand Inquisitor. See them below before the blades are ignited in Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming May 27 on Disney+.

💙 this tweet to unlock an exclusive #lightsaber and receive weekly episode reminders. #ObiWanKenobi, a limited series, starts streaming May 27 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CGGlWfPriX — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 11, 2022

Directed by The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow, the lightsaber fights in Obi-Wan are "more in line with the prequels than we are with how the fights are in the original trilogy," Christensen told Total Film. "These characters have aged, but not that much yet." Christensen played Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker opposite McGregor's Obi-Wan in 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes Friday, May 27, on Disney+. New episodes will air on Wednesdays beginning June 1.