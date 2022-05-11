Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Deborah Chow Teases the Inquisitors' Role in Disney+ Series

✖

The third Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, and it will hit the streaming service later this month. Disney+ has already given us two brilliant first looks at what to expect from the series, and fans are already itching for more. Obi-Wan Kenobi will introduce us the the love-action version of the Inquisitors and director Deborah Chow is already teasing their role in the film. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Chow revealed what to expect from the characters.

Obviously, they're from Rebels, and it was really exciting to get to do them for the first time in live action," Deborah Chow told EW. "They're established characters and whatnot, so we brought them into the show and it's largely because they were out there. They're Jedi hunters, so they're under Vader and Palpatine, and they're basically dark side wielders that their primary purpose is to hunt down Jedi."

Obi-Wan Kenobi will introduce us to a live-action version of the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, and the trailer gave us an interesting first look at him. Now, Friend is speaking out on his new role. While appearing on The One Show (via Digital Spy), Friend broke his silence on bringing the character to life.



"It was a sweaty, sweaty suit and I did sweat buckets inside the prosthetics which would pour across my face at the end of a day," Friend revealed. "And make me look like a very, very miserable clown. But so worth it!" Friend went on to discuss how it feels to be a part of the amazing world Lucasfilm has created. The actor praises the incredible stories the franchise has had over the years as well as how it felt to be a part of a new story: "It's amazing. They have literally built a universe over the years and the incredible thing about is the relationship between the stories and the fans is completely interlaced – they are as connected with those stories as those of us who make it and you really feel like you're in dialogue as you do it... It's an amazing thing to be a part of."



Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

