Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic TV Series Announced

✖

Announced today at The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day, a new spinoff is being developed from The Mandalorian, titled "Rangers of the New Republic." It's currently unknown who, or what, the series will be focusing on, but with Gina Carano's Cara Dune being rumored to earn her own spinoff series, it sounds like this could be that project. The company also confirmed that The Mandalorian would be getting another spinoff, with Ahsoka focusing on Rosario Dawson's character who debuted this season. It's currently unknown when Rangers of the New Republic or Ahsoka will head into production, as Lucasfilm is also developing Andor, focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor, as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

What we do know, however, is the setting of the new series, as Disney shared on Twitter, "Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of [The Mandalorian] is coming to [Disney+]."

With The Mandalorian unfolding in the years following the collapse of the Galactic Empire, these adventures have explored how the galaxy has attempted to create order without the tyrannical organization calling the shots, with the Rebellion largely attempting to keep the peace.

Earlier this season, audiences witnessed Cara Dune being approached by a member of the Rebellion. As she was given a badge to represent a Ranger of the New Republic, we only briefly saw her in a later episode attempting to settle into that role. However, with the news today failing to fully confirm Cara Dune's involvement, it's unclear how much, if at all, she will be featured in the series.

Rangers of the New Republic was only one of the exciting announcements in the galaxy far, far away, as we also learned that we'd be getting the series Lando, focusing on the famous rogue, in addition to a number of animated projects, including Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions.

The studio also teased the exciting and unconventional approach filmmaker Taika Waititi will take with his Star Wars film, while also surprising fans with the confirmation that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will be delivering Star War: Rogue Squadron, which is set to hit theaters in December of 2023.

Stay tuned for details on Rangers of the New Republic.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!