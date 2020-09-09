Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actress Says Some of Those Casting Rumors Aren't True

✖

October will see the long-awaited premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season and fans just got a first glimpse at what's to come thanks to Entertainment Weekly. There's a lot to look forward to in season two, which is expected to feature some exciting big names. There have been rumors of appearances by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the beloved Jedi from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There have also been reports that Temuera Morrison will be taking on the mantle of the iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett. It's also been reported that Katee Sackhoff will play the live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze, and that Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant are showing up as unknown characters. Unfortunately, The Mandalorian's Gina Carano (Cara Dune) told EW that not all of those rumors are accurate.

"Some of them are true, some are not true," Carano revealed. However, she also noted the "heightened secrecy" means actors only get pages for their own episodes and some actors are covered on their way to set to ensure secrecy.

During the interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

In the new season, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will also play a bigger role, having just appeared in the final episodes of the first season. During a recent interview with Collider, Esposito said that he performed plenty of stunts for the new installment.

"I don't want you to have any spoilers, but I did all my stuntwork on my own, without a lot of rehearsal, even though it's a fairly big budget, technological piece with the volume and all the things that are going on," Esposito said. "Sometimes that leaves less time to pay more attention to, and the stuntwork, by the way, has been with an Emmy nomination as well, to do that."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.